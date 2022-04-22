 Skip to main content
Day 58 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

The owner of a house searches for his belongings in Chernihiv

The owner of a house searches for his belongings at a building destroyed by a Russian bomb Friday in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Russia may be on the cusp of its first default on foreign debt since the Bolsheviks ousted Czar Nicholas II a century ago.

On April 14, Moody’s Investors Service, which is based in New York, warned that the country’s decision to make payments on dollar-issued debt in rubles would constitute a default because it violates the terms of the contract. A 30-day grace period allows Russia until May 4 to convert the payments to dollars to avoid default.

A default is one of the clearest signals that the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other countries are having their intended effect on the Russian economy. But will it have any impact on Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine?

The Associated Press asked Michael Allen and Matthew DiGiuseppe, both experts on the political economy and conflict, to explain the consequences of default and what it would mean for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Why did Russia default on its debt?

The Russian government has a total of $40 billion worth of debt in both dollars and euros, half of which is owned by foreign investors. Russia had an April 4 deadline to pay about $650 million in interest and principle to the holders of two bonds issued in dollars.

Russia has plenty of cash — it collects the equivalent of over $1 billion a day from its oil and gas deliveries alone — but has limited access to dollars because of sanctions imposed by the U.S. The Biden administration had been allowing Russia to use some of the foreign reserves it had previously frozen to make debt payments. The U.S. changed course on April 5, when it blocked Russia from using dollar reserves held at American banks to make the debt payments.

A man takes cover with his dog under a building in Kharkiv

A man takes cover with his dog under a building as the sound of rockets is heard following a Russian bombardment Friday in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A woman takes part in a Good Friday ceremony near Chernihiv

A woman takes part in a Good Friday ceremony inside the damaged Pokrova church during Orthodox Easter on Friday on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine. The church was damaged last month by an explosion of a mortar nearby.
Worshippers wait in line to kiss what represents the coffin of Jesus Christ

Worshippers wait in line to kiss what represents the coffin of Jesus Christ during Orthodox Easter celebrations at the Saints Peter and Garrison church Friday in Lviv, Ukraine.
People check donated clothes at an aid distribution center in Lviv

People check donated clothes at an aid distribution center located in a former cinema building Friday in Lviv, western Ukraine.
A boy holds a plastic bag during food distribution near Chernihiv

A boy holds a plastic bag during a food distribution period Friday on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine.
The gutted remains of a car sit near Chernihiv

The gutted remains of a car sit in front of damaged trees following a battle between Russia and Ukrainian forces Friday on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shop in Kharkiv

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shop following a Russian bombardment Friday in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
  • My name is Gracie Smith. I'm a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian, studying photojournalism.

