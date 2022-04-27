Day 63 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

People cry during a funeral ceremony on Wednesday for Kira Glodan, three-month-old, her mother Valerya Glodan, 28, and grandmother Lyudmila Yavkina, 54, killed in their apartment by shelling at the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine. According Ukrainian officials, five people including a three-month-old infant were killed and 18 injured in a missile attack last Saturday in the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Men carry portraits of from right, Valerya Glodan, 28, and her mother Lyudmila Yavkina, 54, killed in their apartment by shelling with three-month-old infant Kira Glodan, during a funeral ceremony on Wednesday at the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine.
Volunteers clean a street in front of damaged buildings Wednesday in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. Municipal services and volunteers began clearing rubble and cleaning the city.
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as an effort to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
The move, condemned by European leaders as "blackmail," marked a dramatic escalation in the economic war of sanctions and counter-sanctions that has unfolded in parallel to the fighting on the battlefield.
The tactic, coming a day after the U.S. and other Western allies vowed to rush more and heavier weapons to Ukraine, could eventually force targeted nations to ration gas and could deal another blow to economies suffering from rising prices. At the same time, it could deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort.