 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Day 63 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Day 63 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as an effort to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.

The move, condemned by European leaders as "blackmail," marked a dramatic escalation in the economic war of sanctions and counter-sanctions that has unfolded in parallel to the fighting on the battlefield.

The tactic, coming a day after the U.S. and other Western allies vowed to rush more and heavier weapons to Ukraine, could eventually force targeted nations to ration gas and could deal another blow to economies suffering from rising prices. At the same time, it could deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort.

A priest blesses the remains of three people

A priest blesses the remains of three people who died during the Russian occupation and were disinterred from temporary burial sites Wednesday in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
People cry during a funeral ceremony

People cry during a funeral ceremony on Wednesday for Kira Glodan, three-month-old, her mother Valerya Glodan, 28, and grandmother Lyudmila Yavkina, 54, killed in their apartment by shelling at the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine. According Ukrainian officials, five people including a three-month-old infant were killed and 18 injured in a missile attack last Saturday in the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Men carry portraits of from right, Valerya Glodan and her mother Lyudmila Yavkina,

Men carry portraits of from right, Valerya Glodan, 28, and her mother Lyudmila Yavkina, 54, killed in their apartment by shelling with three-month-old infant Kira Glodan, during a funeral ceremony on Wednesday at the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine.
Volunteers clean a street in front of damaged buildings

Volunteers clean a street in front of damaged buildings Wednesday in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. Municipal services and volunteers began clearing rubble and cleaning the city.
An emergency worker is helped by locals to carry a man

An emergency worker is helped by locals to carry a man to an ambulance following a Russian bombardment Wednesday in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Gravedigger Alexander, digs a grave at the cemetery

Gravedigger Alexander digs a grave Wednesday at the cemetery of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • My name is Gracie Smith. I'm a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian, studying photojournalism.

Recommended for you