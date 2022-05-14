 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Day 80 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Russia Ukraine War

Natalia Pohoreltseva mourns Saturday by the coffin of her son Melnyk Andriy, 23, a Ukrainian military serviceman who was killed in Kharkiv province, during his funeral in Lviv, Ukraine.

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian troops were withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.

Ukraine’s military said the Russian forces were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.”

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was “entering a new — long-term — phase of the war.”

Russia has captured some Donbas villages and towns, including Rubizhne, which had a prewar population of around 55,000.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s forces also made progress in the east, retaking six towns or villages in the past day. In his nightly address Saturday, he said “the situation in Donbas remains very difficult” and Russian troops were “still trying to come out at least somewhat victorious.”

“Step by step,” Zelenskyy said, “we are forcing the occupants to leave the Ukrainian land.”

Russia Ukraine War

Relatives and friends mourn Saturday in Lviv, Ukraine, during the funeral of Melnyk Andriy, Shufryn Andriy and Ankratov Oleksandra, three Ukrainian military servicemen who were killed in the east of the country.
Russia Ukraine War

Debris hangs Saturday from the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, which was heavily damaged in a Russian attack.
Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian National Guard soldiers gather Saturday in a house used as a temporary base in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine.
Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian servicemen inspect a house Saturday during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine.
Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian soldier rides a scooter Saturday in front of anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine.
Russia Ukraine War

Forensic experts inspect bodies of dead Russian soldiers during an identification process Saturday in Kharkiv, east Ukraine. The bodies of more than 41 Russian soldiers who were found after battles around Kharkiv are being stored in the refrigerated coach. 
Russia Ukraine War

A torn map of the region of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, hangs on a wall in an office of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, which was heavily damaged in a Russian attack.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you