Day 80 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Relatives and friends mourn Saturday in Lviv, Ukraine, during the funeral of Melnyk Andriy, Shufryn Andriy and Ankratov Oleksandra, three Ukrainian military servicemen who were killed in the east of the country.
Forensic experts inspect bodies of dead Russian soldiers during an identification process Saturday in Kharkiv, east Ukraine. The bodies of more than 41 Russian soldiers who were found after battles around Kharkiv are being stored in the refrigerated coach.
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian troops were withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.
Ukraine’s military said the Russian forces were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.”
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was “entering a new — long-term — phase of the war.”
Russia has captured some Donbas villages and towns, including Rubizhne, which had a prewar population of around 55,000.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s forces also made progress in the east, retaking six towns or villages in the past day. In his nightly address Saturday, he said “the situation in Donbas remains very difficult” and Russian troops were “still trying to come out at least somewhat victorious.”
“Step by step,” Zelenskyy said, “we are forcing the occupants to leave the Ukrainian land.”