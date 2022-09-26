 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Day two of PrideFest ends with a night of drag

Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s Sunday night drag show featured local as well as nationally recognized talent on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Rose Music Hall in Columbia. Starting a little after 8 p.m., performers lip synced, danced and collected cash tips from audience members. Among those to hit the stage at the free event were 17-year-old Youth royalty Floretta Be Xtra, former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Aiden Zhane and Pride King, Matthew Malone, who boasted of having surgery just five days prior to the performance.

Hand-written positive messages fill the event’s “affirmation wall”

Hand-written positive messages fill the event’s “affirmation wall” on Sunday at Mid-Missouri PrideFest in Columbia.
Mid-Missouri PrideFest Pride Queen Musica Malone

Mid-Missouri PrideFest Pride Queen Musica Malone lip syncs at the second night drag show on Sunday at Rose Music Hall in Columbia.
Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Aiden Zhane

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Aiden Zhane dances in Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s second night drag show on Sunday at Rose Music Hall in Columbia.
Mid-Missouri PrideFest Youth royalty Floretta Be

Mid-Missouri PrideFest Youth royalty Floretta Be Xtra performs in the second night drag show on Sunday at Rose Music Hall in Columbia.
Host Veronika Versace, center, hugs former

Host Veronika Versace, center, hugs former PrideFest President Steven DeVore, left, and current President Janet Davis, right, at the start of Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s second night drag show on Sunday at Rose Music Hall in Columbia.
