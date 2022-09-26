Day two of PrideFest ends with a night of drag

Host Veronika Versace, center, hugs former PrideFest President Steven DeVore, left, and current President Janet Davis, right, at the start of Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s second night drag show on Sunday at Rose Music Hall in Columbia.
Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s Sunday night drag show featured local as well as nationally recognized talent on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Rose Music Hall in Columbia. Starting a little after 8 p.m., performers lip synced, danced and collected cash tips from audience members. Among those to hit the stage at the free event were 17-year-old Youth royalty Floretta Be Xtra, former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Aiden Zhane and Pride King, Matthew Malone, who boasted of having surgery just five days prior to the performance.