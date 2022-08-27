Mexico senior running back Anthony Shivers smiles on the bench after running for a touchdown during the second quarter at Hawthorne Heights Stadium on Friday in Mexico. Shivers rushed for 1,100 yards in 2021.
Mexico cheerleader Tessa Smith hoists up her little brother, Parker Vanboening, 1, at Hawthorne Heights Stadium on Friday in Mexico. The Mexico and Centralia student sections chanted back and forth at each other throughout the game.
Senior Bryson Wessing celebrates after a Boonville touchdown in the first quarter on Friday at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. The theme for the day was Kentucky Fried Chicken, since the Pirates were facing the Pleasant Hill Roosters.
Junior Battle High School football player Jeremy Dudley plays in the marching band at halftime on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Dudley is one of two athletes who also performs with the band.
Centralia High School players celebrate with head coach Tyler Forsee in the post-game huddle at Hawthorne Heights Stadium on Friday in Mexico. “You’ve been baptized by the Friday Night Lights and it shows,” Forsee said.
Junior Adam Calvert checks on his peers after another student threw a bucket of popcorn onto the student section at Hickman High School on Friday in Columbia. The team lost 28-0 against the North Kansas City Hornets.
High school football returns to mid-Missouri as fans pack the stands, players return to the turf and cheerleaders line the field. After months of empty football fields around the state, the season-long journey began tonight. With losses from Southern Boone, Hickman, Battle, Mexico and Boonville, the season began with disappointing debuts.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Kate Cassady, Alex Daggett, Cory MacNeil, Cora Mitchell, Cal Tobias, Hannah Schuh, Nick Sheaffer, Owen Ziliak.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.