featured
Norm Stewart Classic

Dribbling from dusk til dawn

  • 5 min to read
From 6:00 p.m. on Thursday to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, 26 teams from all around mid-Missouri come to the Mizzou Arena to play in the Norm Stewart Classic Tournament for 48 hours of basketball. The tournament, founded by former MU basketball coach, Norm Stewart, is held every year to fundraise for the American Cancer Society and Special Olympics Missouri.

Norm Stewart watches from court side

Norm Stewart watches from court side on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Norm Stewart Classic consists of 26 games over the span of almost 48 hours.

  SPACE  

  12:01 a.m.  

Battle’s Maliyah Miller, left, and Nautica Washington dance before the game

Battle’s Maliyah Miller, left, and Nautica Washington dance before the game on Friday at Mizzou Arena. Battle beat Fr. Tolton 72-27 in the third game of the Norm Stewart Classic.

  SPACE  

  1:16 a.m.  

Kaelyn Johnson sits for an after game interview on Friday

Kaelyn Johnson sits for an after game interview on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Johnson had 16 points in the game against Fr. Tolton.

  SPACE  

  2:56 a.m.  

Capital City coach Darrin Young talks to players during a time out

Capital City coach Darrin Young talks to players during a time out on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Capital City beat St. Elizabeth 69-39.

  SPACE  

  3:32 a.m.  

Lift for Life players practice drills

Lift for Life players practice drills on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Lift for Life defeated KC Central in the fifth game out of 26 at the Norm Stewart Classic.

  SPACE  

  4:52 a.m.  

Ke’lyjah Carter laughs on the court

Ke’lyjah Carter laughs on the court on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Carter participated in a halftime 3-point competition.

  SPACE  

  5:42 a.m.  

Tre Brown, left, and Anthony Caldwell Jr. watch a teammate be interviewed

Tre Brown, left, and Anthony Caldwell Jr. watch a teammate be interviewed after the game on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Caldwell Jr. scored 12 points during the game against KC Central.

  SPACE  

  6:32 a.m.  

Waynesville’s Kaylee Gambill shoots a free throw

Waynesville’s Kaylee Gambill shoots a free throw on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Waynesville fell to Lincoln College Prep 68-31.

  SPACE  

  7:08 a.m.  

Lukas Parrish, left, and Denny Bond wait at the front desks for fans to enter

Lukas Parrish, left, and Denny Bond wait at the front desks for fans to enter on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. “I’’m going to get five hours of sleep and then come back,” said Bond.

  SPACE  

  8:06 a.m.  

South Callaway’s Sam Buckner looks to pass the ball

South Callaway’s Sam Buckner looks to pass the ball on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. South Callaway beat New Bloomfield 52-37 during game seven of the Norm Stewart Classic.

  SPACE  

  9:10 a.m.  

South Callaway’s coach Seth Thomas talks to his team during a time

South Callaway’s coach Seth Thomas talks to his team during a time out on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. South Callaway’s Trynnen Gray won the MVP award for the game.

  SPACE  

  10:35 a.m.  

The North Shelby marching band performs during the game

The North Shelby marching band performs during the game on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Shelbyville, where North Shelby is located, is the home town of Norm Stewart.

  SPACE  

  11:17 a.m.  

Carson Orr watches the ball

Carson Orr watches the ball on Friday at Mizzou Arena. JD Rich won the MVP award for the game against Crane.

  SPACE  

  12:43 p.m.  

Prise Academy head coach Nick Couluris

Prise Academy head coach Nick Couluris talks to his team during a timeout on Friday in Columbia. Prise Academy lost the game to Link Academy with a final score of 79-67.

  SPACE  

  1:25 p.m.  

Jack Weixeldorfer won a trophy for wearing the best holiday sweater

Jack Weixeldorfer won a trophy for wearing the best holiday sweater on Friday  in Columbia. Weixeldorfer said that he did not know about the contest when he came to the game.

  SPACE  

  2:36 p.m.  

Grand Island senior Dru Hofeldt plays

Grand Island senior Dru Hofeldt plays with a basketball in the locker room during halftime on Friday in Columbia. Grand Island was tied with Vashon at halftime with a score of 21-21.

  SPACE  

  3:51 p.m.  

Helias Crusaders cheer coach Christina Bockwinkel-Baker

Helias Crusaders cheer coach Christina Bockwinkel-Baker talks to her team before Helias’ game on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The team left after their halftime performance.

  SPACE  

  4:12 p.m.  

Miranda Easley hugs her nephew Eric Travis

Miranda Easley hugs her nephew Eric Travis after the Special Olympics game between Moberly and Republic. “It was so great just getting to see the kids active out there,” Easley said, “It really made my heart happy.”

  SPACE  

  5:24 p.m.  

Chedon Welsh cheers

Chedon Welsh cheers Helias’ boys basketball team on Friday in Columbia. Helias lost the game to Bishop Miege with a final score of 69-64.

  SPACE  

  6:35 p.m.  

The Rock Bridge High School dancers

The Rock Bridge High School dancers watch the game from behind a curtain on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. They performed their routine at halftime.

  SPACE  

  7:38 p.m.  

The Tolton High School student section

The Fr. Tolton High School student section waits for the game to start on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Many students wore holiday-themed outfits.

  SPACE  

  8:30 p.m.  

Jevon Porter jumps for the rebound

Jevon Porter jumps for the rebound on Friday in Columbia. Fr. Tolton’s boys basketball team will play Fatima High School on Monday, Dec. 13.

  SPACE  

  9:22 p.m.  

Dan Hoernschemeyer watches the game

Dan Hoernschemeyer watches the game between the Fr. Tolton Trailblazers and the Chaminade Red Devils on Friday in Columbia. Fr. Tolton won with a final score of 74-65.

  SPACE  

  10:17 p.m.  

Isabel Lund, left, and Maggie Mcnay

Isabel Lund, left, and Maggie Mcnay make sandwiches on Friday in Columbia. The basketball players took bags with the sandwiches following their games.

  SPACE  

  11:35 p.m.  

From left, Vera Grant, Lucy Hurtado, Bri Basye and Ella Grant

From left, Vera Grant, Lucy Hurtado, Bri Basye and Ella Grant sit in the stands on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. They talked before South Iron High School’s game against Kankakee High School.
