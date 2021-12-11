Dribbling from dusk til dawn

From 6:00 p.m. on Thursday to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, 26 teams from all around mid-Missouri come to the Mizzou Arena to play in the Norm Stewart Classic Tournament for 48 hours of basketball. The tournament, founded by former MU basketball coach, Norm Stewart, is held every year to fundraise for the American Cancer Society and Special Olympics Missouri.
Norm Stewart watches from court side on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Norm Stewart Classic consists of 26 games over the span of almost 48 hours.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Battle’s Maliyah Miller, left, and Nautica Washington dance before the game on Friday at Mizzou Arena. Battle beat Fr. Tolton 72-27 in the third game of the Norm Stewart Classic.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Kaelyn Johnson sits for an after game interview on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Johnson had 16 points in the game against Fr. Tolton.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Capital City coach Darrin Young talks to players during a time out on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Capital City beat St. Elizabeth 69-39.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Lift for Life players practice drills on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Lift for Life defeated KC Central in the fifth game out of 26 at the Norm Stewart Classic.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Ke’lyjah Carter laughs on the court on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Carter participated in a halftime 3-point competition.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Tre Brown, left, and Anthony Caldwell Jr. watch a teammate be interviewed after the game on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Caldwell Jr. scored 12 points during the game against KC Central.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Waynesville’s Kaylee Gambill shoots a free throw on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Waynesville fell to Lincoln College Prep 68-31.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Lukas Parrish, left, and Denny Bond wait at the front desks for fans to enter on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. “I’’m going to get five hours of sleep and then come back,” said Bond.
Megan Matty/Missourian
South Callaway’s Sam Buckner looks to pass the ball on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. South Callaway beat New Bloomfield 52-37 during game seven of the Norm Stewart Classic.
Megan Matty/Missourian
South Callaway’s coach Seth Thomas talks to his team during a time out on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. South Callaway’s Trynnen Gray won the MVP award for the game.
Megan Matty/Missourian
The North Shelby marching band performs during the game on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Shelbyville, where North Shelby is located, is the home town of Norm Stewart.
Megan Matty
Carson Orr watches the ball on Friday at Mizzou Arena. JD Rich won the MVP award for the game against Crane.
Megan Matty
Prise Academy head coach Nick Couluris talks to his team during a timeout on Friday in Columbia. Prise Academy lost the game to Link Academy with a final score of 79-67.
Cara Penquite
Jack Weixeldorfer won a trophy for wearing the best holiday sweater on Friday in Columbia. Weixeldorfer said that he did not know about the contest when he came to the game.
Cara Penquite
Grand Island senior Dru Hofeldt plays with a basketball in the locker room during halftime on Friday in Columbia. Grand Island was tied with Vashon at halftime with a score of 21-21.
Cara Penquite
Helias Crusaders cheer coach Christina Bockwinkel-Baker talks to her team before Helias’ game on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The team left after their halftime performance.
Cara Penquite
Miranda Easley hugs her nephew Eric Travis after the Special Olympics game between Moberly and Republic. “It was so great just getting to see the kids active out there,” Easley said, “It really made my heart happy.”
Cara Penquite
Chedon Welsh cheers Helias’ boys basketball team on Friday in Columbia. Helias lost the game to Bishop Miege with a final score of 69-64.
Cara Penquite
The Rock Bridge High School dancers watch the game from behind a curtain on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. They performed their routine at halftime.
Cara Penquite
The Fr. Tolton High School student section waits for the game to start on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Many students wore holiday-themed outfits.
Cara Penquite
Jevon Porter jumps for the rebound on Friday in Columbia. Fr. Tolton’s boys basketball team will play Fatima High School on Monday, Dec. 13.
Cara Penquite
Dan Hoernschemeyer watches the game between the Fr. Tolton Trailblazers and the Chaminade Red Devils on Friday in Columbia. Fr. Tolton won with a final score of 74-65.
Cara Penquite
Isabel Lund, left, and Maggie Mcnay make sandwiches on Friday in Columbia. The basketball players took bags with the sandwiches following their games.
Cara Penquite
From left, Vera Grant, Lucy Hurtado, Bri Basye and Ella Grant sit in the stands on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. They talked before South Iron High School’s game against Kankakee High School.
Cara Penquite