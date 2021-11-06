You have permission to edit this article.
Friday Night Sights | 11.05.2021

Emotional rollercoaster | 11.05.2021

Some seasons continued, while others ended. Tears were shed as players mourned the loss of their hopes for a district title. While Boonville and Centralia fell to their opponents, Hallsville, Helias and Mexico continued their postseason glory and are now heading to district championships. 

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Boonville’s Silver Pirate marching band performs

Boonville’s Silver Pirate marching band performs before the game against Blair Oaks on Friday in Boonville. In addition to their pre-game show, the band played at halftime.
Fans grill during the pre-game tailgate

Fans grill during the pre-game tailgate on Friday in Boonville. Food was available throughout the game, and many of the sales benefitted organizations associated with Boonville High School.
Freshman Grant Van Horn and the Mexico Bulldogs emerge

Freshman Grant Van Horn and the Mexico Bulldogs emerge from the locker room after halftime on Friday in Mexico. The Bulldogs met underneath the home stands before they defeated the Eldon Mustangs in the district semifinal game.
Barb Hall watches the game

Barb Hall watches the game while supporting her son coach Mike Hall and her grandson linebacker Adam Hall at the football game on Friday in Boonville. “We come to every game, we’re grandparents that won’t miss,” Hall said.
Hallsville students stomp their feet as they cheer

Hallsville students stomp their feet as they cheer on Friday in Hallsville. Hallsville squeaked out a 38-36 win against Centralia High School.
Janie Shimmens, 6, follows the Helias cheerleaders’ routine

Janie Shimmens, 6, follows the Helias cheerleaders’ routine on Friday at the Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Shimmens, who attended a cheerleading camp with the Helias cheer team, said her favorite part of attending games is “meeting the cheerleaders.”
Centralia sophomore Braeden Russell pumps up his teammates before the fourth quarter

Centralia sophomore Braeden Russell pumps up his teammates before the fourth quarter on Friday in Hallsville. Centrailia finishes their season with a semifinals exit. 
Juniors Gavynn Gardener and Blake Stone watch

Juniors Gavynn Gardener and Blake Stone watch as their team almost scores a touchdown on Friday in Hallsville. Gardener and Stone are co-presidents of the student section.
Helias senior Sam Schell’s helmet displays chipping paint and scrapes

Helias senior Sam Schell’s helmet displays chipping paint and scrapes on Friday at the Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Helias is on a nine-win streak.
Blair Oaks players celebrate after a Boonville fumble was returned for Blair Oaks’ final touchdown of the game

Blair Oaks players celebrate after a Boonville fumble was returned for Blair Oaks’ final touchdown of the game on Friday in Boonville. Blair Oaks scored two touchdowns towards the end of the game, increasing their lead over Boonville by 13.
Senior Drum Major Emily Nunan moments before instructing

Senior Drum Major Emily Nunan moments before instructing the band in their introductory song on Friday in Mexico, Mo. Mexico beat Eldon 50-19 in the semifinal game.
Senior Riley Thurman fight the cold in the Mexico High School student section

Senior Riley Thurman fights the cold in the Mexico High School student section on Friday in Mexico. The student section ran onto the field after cheering on the Bulldogs to a district semifinal victory.
Boonville and Blair Oaks players line up to high five

Boonville and Blair Oaks players line up to high five after the game on Friday in Boonville. Though the score was close for most of the game, Blair Oaks pulled ahead at the end, winning the game by 26 points.
Helias football players Carson Brauner, Kaden Hampson and Billy Underwood

From left to right, Helias football players Carson Brauner, Kaden Hampson and Billy Underwood listen to their coaches speak after their game against Washington on Friday at the Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City.
Helias junior Jack Klebba, left, talks to his parents, Shelley and Thomas Klebba

Helias junior Jack Klebba, left, talks to his parents, Shelley and Thomas Klebba, after a game on Friday at the Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Jack’s parents said they attend every game. “We wouldn’t miss one,” Shelley said.

As football action heats up during the semi-finals, calls become more crucial and the pressure ramps up for referees. Ten year veteran official, Brian Keath, knows all about these high stake games.

Photos by Jacey Johnson, Madison McMillen, Lily Dozier, Benjamin Koelkebeck, Holden Green, Catie Cobble and Will Scott. 

Cover photo by Holden Green

Video gathered by Nevin Dubinski

Produced by Margo Wagner, Trenton Almgren-Davis, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh

