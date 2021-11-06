Emotional rollercoaster | 11.05.2021

Blair Oaks players celebrate after a Boonville fumble was returned for Blair Oaks’ final touchdown of the game on Friday in Boonville. Blair Oaks scored two touchdowns towards the end of the game, increasing their lead over Boonville by 13.
Boonville and Blair Oaks players line up to high five after the game on Friday in Boonville. Though the score was close for most of the game, Blair Oaks pulled ahead at the end, winning the game by 26 points.
Helias junior Jack Klebba, left, talks to his parents, Shelley and Thomas Klebba, after a game on Friday at the Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Jack’s parents said they attend every game. “We wouldn’t miss one,” Shelley said.
From left to right, Helias football players Carson Brauner, Kaden Hampson and Billy Underwood listen to their coaches speak after their game against Washington on Friday at the Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City.
Janie Shimmens, 6, follows the Helias cheerleaders’ routine on Friday at the Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Shimmens, who attended a cheerleading camp with the Helias cheer team, said her favorite part of attending games is “meeting the cheerleaders.”
Barb Hall watches the game while supporting her son coach Mike Hall and her grandson linebacker Adam Hall at the football game on Friday in Boonville. “We come to every game, we’re grandparents that won’t miss,” Hall said.
Freshman Grant Van Horn and the Mexico Bulldogs emerge from the locker room after halftime on Friday in Mexico. The Bulldogs met underneath the home stands before they defeated the Eldon Mustangs in the district semifinal game.
Senior Riley Thurman fights the cold in the Mexico High School student section on Friday in Mexico. The student section ran onto the field after cheering on the Bulldogs to a district semifinal victory.
Some seasons continued, while others ended. Tears were shed as players mourned the loss of their hopes for a district title. While Boonville and Centralia fell to their opponents, Hallsville, Helias and Mexico continued their postseason glory and are now heading to district championships.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present‘Friday Night Sights’— the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Jacey Johnson, Madison McMillen, Lily Dozier, Benjamin Koelkebeck, Holden Green, Catie Cobble and Will Scott.
Cover photo by Holden Green
Video gathered by Nevin Dubinski
Produced by Margo Wagner, TrentonAlmgren-Davis, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh