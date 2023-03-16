Engineering students hold lab exhibits for local schools

Beulah Ralph Elementary School third grade students watch the liquid nitrogen experiment on Thursday at Lafferre Hall in Columbia. Omega Chi Epsilon, a chemical engineering honors society, demonstrated dipping various materials such as bananas, Twinkies, and flowers into liquid nitrogen.
Left: Engineering students placed their 3D printings on a desk on Thursday at Lafferre Hall in Columbia. The MU Engineering School opened up their labs, including their 3D printing lab, for community tours to commemorate Engineering Week and showcase their innovations.
Right: From the top, Lilly Boschert, junior, Reese Westhoff, junior, and Layla Olsen, junior, look at the 3D printing on a desk on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Lafferre Hall in Columbia. After hearing the explanation from a staff member in the 3D printing lab, the students had opportunities to walk around the lab and see the equipment up close.
Chris Drake displays the steering wheel of a racing car on Thursday at Lafferre Hall in Columbia. “This is the most interesting club I’ve seen so far, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Isaiah Clapp, a freshman on the tour, said after seeing the student-built racing car.
The Mizzou Baja Racing team shows their car to a student tour on Thursday at Lafferre Hall in Columbia. Mizzou Baja SAE Racing is a student-run engineering team that designs, builds, and competes in an off-road race car with the Society of Automotive Engineers.
Mark Eubanks explains to Liberty High School juniors about the 3D printing lab on Thursday at Lafferre Hall in Columbia. MU is currently developing new methods to manufacture soft materials such as tissue, polymers and biopolymers using embedded 3D printing.
MU Engineering School opened up their labs to the community in commemoration of Engineering Week. The lab tour consisted of different experiment showcases and exhibits for community groups, mostly centered around elementary through high school students.
Amelia Truong, a representative for Mizzou SURF, said "I love telling people about robotics to get them involved, because I was nervous when I first joined in."
The showcase included interactive sessions for elementary school students, such as the Candy Trail, a game that helps simulating the shortest path problem by allowing the player to find the best path.
During her tour with the Beulah Ralph Elementary School, Brooklyn Crabtree, 9, said, "Everything is really cool. I don''t know if I'm going to be an engineer, but I'm really interested. My favorite was liquid nitrogen experiments, the creams in the Twinkies were really cool."