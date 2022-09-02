 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Families enjoy First Chance for Children Freecycle Event

Families enjoy First Chance for Children Freecycle Event

First Chance for Children, in Columbia, hosted a Freecycle event Friday where they welcomed families from mid-Missouri, offering free clothes and child care supplies for parents. While parents shop through the various clothes, their children are able to participate in different programs during the event. First Chance for Children offers a multitude of events for local families such as their Diaper Drive-Thru, Family Fun Fest and ¡Salgamos a Jugar!, a special event for Latinx families. 

Sofia Cram and Theo Daller play with a toy kitchen

Sofia Cram, left, and Theo Daller play with a toy kitchen set Friday in Columbia. Sofia tried sharing with her new friend as they played house in the rain.
Parents look through free clothing

Parents look through free clothing and toys provided by First Chance for Children during its Freecycle event Friday. First Chance for Children provides childcare and programs for mid-Missouri families to ensure each child has the ability to learn and succeed in the future.
Wet paint brushes and supplies sit

Wet paint brushes and supplies sit in a puddle after rain washed away the children’s painting activity Friday. After it rained, kids still used and played with the painting, moving to the bottle and table as their canvas.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you