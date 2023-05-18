Columbia’s first Family Fun Fest of the summer took place on Wednesday. Families gathered in Cosmo Park to enjoy snow cones, face painting and other activities.
Educational booths set up around the park offered prizes and candy to visitors who stopped by. At the Mayor’s Council on Health and Fitness booth, children spun a wheel marked with different physical activities, which they completed for prizes. Susie Miller, who worked the booth, said, “We’ve never been so busy. It’s good to see families doing things together.”
Festival workers and attendees all agreed that this year’s first fest was livelier than last year’s, as Columbia emerges from the pandemic. Anna Huffman, who worked the booth for the Boone County Public Library, said, “Two-hundred-four people in the first hour. Last year was pretty slow because of the pandemic, but it’s picking up.”
Gerry Tritz worked at a booth making balloon animals. “I love it, first one of the year is always fun,” said Tritz. “There’s new people and you see some of the same. It sort of marks the start of summer for me.”