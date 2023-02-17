Felt workshop crafts handmade succulents

Carolyn Oates focuses on cutting her felt pieces for her succulents on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Plume in Columbia. Oates has only taken one felt class but came back for more. “I have always been into sewing but this kind of crafting, I haven’t done much of,” Oates said.
Beth Costello shows her example of the beginning of a felt flower on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Plume in Columbia. Costello has been holding her workshops for 4-5 years and has done a wide variety of activities.
From left, Joy Tyrer, Gillian Tyrer, center, and Lindsay Tyrer, bend the petals of their felt flowers on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Plume in Columbia. Joy Tyrer is the mother in law of Gillian and Lindsay and convinced them to come with her.
Crafting materials rest on a table in preparation for a felt succulent workshop on Feb. 16, 2023 at Plume in Columbia, Mo. Beth Costello led the workshop, and is the owner and operator of Heartgroves Handmade, which is a vendor at Plume.
Beth Costello of Heartgrooves Handmade held a felt succulent workshop on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Plume in Columbia. During the workshop, attendees were given different felt materials, hot glue, scissors and more to create their arrangement. “I just saw this class and thought it was very cute,” first time workshop attendee Lea Ann Cornman said, “I gave myself a Valentine’s gift.” Costello also hosts workshops for other activities such as cookie decorating, calligraphy, and bible journaling, and will be holding another felt succulent workshop on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 am.