Felt workshop crafts handmade succulents

Crafting materials rest on a table in preparation for a felt succulent workshop

Crafting materials rest on a table in preparation for a felt succulent workshop on Feb. 16, 2023 at Plume in Columbia, Mo. Beth Costello led the workshop, and is the owner and operator of Heartgroves Handmade, which is a vendor at Plume.

 Lauren Spakowski/Missourian

Beth Costello of Heartgrooves Handmade held a felt succulent workshop on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Plume in Columbia. During the workshop, attendees were given different felt materials, hot glue, scissors and more to create their arrangement. “I just saw this class and thought it was very cute,” first time workshop attendee Lea Ann Cornman said, “I gave myself a Valentine’s gift.” Costello also hosts workshops for other activities such as cookie decorating, calligraphy, and bible journaling, and will be holding another felt succulent workshop on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 am.

The ladies of the succulent workshop sit around the table preparing their supplies

The ladies of the succulent workshop sit around the table preparing their supplies on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Plume in Columbia. The felt workshop will be held again on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Carolyn Oates focuses on cutting her felt pieces for her succulents

Carolyn Oates focuses on cutting her felt pieces for her succulents on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Plume in Columbia. Oates has only taken one felt class but came back for more. “I have always been into sewing but this kind of crafting, I haven’t done much of,” Oates said.
Lindsay Tyrer cuts out a pattern for her felt succulent

Lindsay Tyrer cuts out a pattern for her felt succulent on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Plume in Columbia. Tyrer came from Colorado with her family to celebrate her birthday at the workshop.
From left, Joy Tyrer, Gillian Tyrer, center, and Lindsay Tyrer, bend the petals of their felt flowers

From left, Joy Tyrer, Gillian Tyrer, center, and Lindsay Tyrer, bend the petals of their felt flowers on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Plume in Columbia. Joy Tyrer is the mother in law of Gillian and Lindsay and convinced them to come with her.
Beth Costello shows her example of the beginning of a felt flower

Beth Costello shows her example of the beginning of a felt flower on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Plume in Columbia. Costello has been holding her workshops for 4-5 years and has done a wide variety of activities.

  • Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu

