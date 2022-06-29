Five planets align in the night sky

Val Germann, right, compares the Star Walk 2 app to the night sky with Katherine Wallace on Wednesday on the roof of the Physics Building in Columbia. Wallace cleans the Physics Building from 4 a.m. until noon and came to the roof to see the planetary alignment.
Val Germann looks through a set of binoculars at the planet Mercury while Venus is visible over the horizon on Wednesday on the roof of the Physics Building in Columbia. Two days in a row, Germann came to the Physics Building at 4 a.m. with hopes of seeing the planetary alignment.
In the far bottom left, Venus is visible over the horizon followed by Mars, a fainter and slightly orange dot left of center. Jupiter is the bright light in the center of the frame and Saturn is in the top right corner. The planets form a straight diagonal line from bottom left to top right. Around sunrise, Mercury rose in the east, but it was not visible to the naked eye and required binoculars to be seen. The next time the planets are aligned like this will be in 2161.
At 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, Val Germann and his wife, Marla Germann, arrived at the Physics Building on the University of Missouri's campus, armed with a camera, binoculars and hopes of seeing this week's rare planetary alignment. On Tuesday morning, the couple had attempted to observe the rare alignment but the sky was too cloudy.
This week, all five planets visible to the naked eye were in the night sky at the same time, in the same order as their distance from the sun. This same alignment will not happen again until 2161.