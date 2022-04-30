Float Your Boat returns with a splash

Joe Engeln, a volunteer with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, as well as Missouri River Relief, organizes life jackets for participants before racing begins Saturday at Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia. Engeln was one of 97 volunteers registered to help with Saturday’s event, according to the Food Bank’s Volunteer Program Coordinator Samantha Cripe.
West Middle School student Noah Hancock’s boat, named Jenny, starts to sink Saturday at Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia. Despite falling out of the boat as it started to sink, Hancock, 13, went on to get back in the boat and make it to the finish line.
The Bluffs Human Resources Director Shauna Rios carries her team’s Batman-themed boat out of the water after making it to the finish line Saturday at Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia. This was the team’s fourth time participating in Float Your Boat.
Mill Creek Elementary fourth graders paddle to the finish Saturday at Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia. Diane Knutson’s class’s boat, left, was called Phoenix, and Becky Bowers’ class’s boat was called the Dangerous Dabicorns. “I am so proud of them,” Bowers said about her Dangerous Dabicorns. “They worked hard making the boat, painting the boat. They were so excited to be in the boat and paddle. The boat didn’t sink, so I’m proud of that. They had so much fun.”
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri Government Programs Coordinator Kevin Renfro, left, and Food Bank Volunteer Coordinator Josh Hickam paddle the Food Bank’s boat Saturday at Bass Pro Shops Lake. “The most important part is furthering that mission of the Food Bank and helping as many people as possible,” Hickam said.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri held its annual "Float Your Boat" event Saturday at Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia. Donation buckets were lined up in front of the boats in the pit area for people to make donations throughout the day.
Columbia mayor Barbara Buffaloe hands Mill Creek Elementary fourth grader Brook McCarty the People’s Choice award, which McCarty accepts on behalf of her class’s boat, The Loch Ness Monster, during the awards announcements Saturday at Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia. The People’s Choice award goes to the boat that receives the most votes or donations in its honor. The Loch Ness Monster raised $1,473.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri held its annual Float Your Boat event on Saturday at Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia. This was the first time the event has been held since 2019, having been postponed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-three teams registered to compete in this year’s race.
The event, which raises money for the Food Bank, entails teams constructing boats using only cardboard, duct tape, contact cement, rubber cement and/or construction adhesive, and racing them. Float Your Boat is mid-Missouri’s only cardboard regatta, and proceeds help feed the Food Bank’s 32-county service area.
“It was incredible,” Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri President and CEO Lindsay Lopez said. “We are absolutely thrilled to be back after having to be on hiatus during COVID, and I am just continually impressed each year that we hold this event by the creativity and dedication of all the teams who were involved.”