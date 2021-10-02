Friday Night Sights | 10.01.2021

Chloe Shelton stands with the rest of the Hickman Kewpies cheerleaders just before halftime on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Atkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Playing against the Jefferson City Jays, the Kewpies lost the game by 35 points.
August Grantham (left) and Alex Michael, both juniors at Jefferson City High School, share a kiss while watching the homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Atkins Stadium in Jefferson City. After trailing the Hickman Keypies by one point at halftime, they went on to win the game with a final score of 66 - 31.
Lance Reams, a Sergeant with Fulton Police Department, embraces Mexico High School defensive back Michael White after the conclusion of the game on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton. Reams’ son attends Mexico High School and has been friends with White since childhood. Reams’ has “much love” for White.
Senior Kiah Pittman reacts to winning Homecoming Queen with her mom Erica Simmons (left) and her dad James Pittman (right) on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton. It was “special to be back [after COVID]. Homecoming really brings the community together,” Kiah said.
Mexico High School’s athletic trainer checks on wide receiver Peyton Hoover on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton. The trainer ran through muscle flexing tests with Hoover to spot any potential injuries.
The Helias Catholic High School and Capital City High School football teams faced off in Helias’s homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Helias Catholic High School. Helias won with a final score of 31-0.
From left, Bella Pierce, Claire McMillan, Ali Burcham, and Lily Williams, part of Jefferson City's homecoming royalty, sit during a football game on Friday, Oct.1, 2021 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo.
Southern Boone Prince and Princess, Landry Gares and Braylee Weter, make their way down the field at the Eagles’ Homecoming game on Oct 1. 2021. The Prince and Princess are chosen each year, and are often children of staff members.
As the months change, homecoming rages on throughout Mid-Missouri. Jefferson City, Boonville and Helias lived up to their homecoming hopes with victories over Hickman, Capital City and Osage. Southern Boone and Fulton were not as fortunate, falling to Hallsville and Mexico.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present “Friday Night Sights.”
Photos by Kate Cassady, MaKayla Hart, Maggie Lenox, CJ Christy, Irynka Hromotska, Olivia Gyapong, Peyton Lea and Olivia Anderson
Videography by Sara Williams and Maddie Vires
Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh