You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Friday Night Sights | 10.01.2021

  • 1 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 10.01.2021

Homecoming Hopes

As the months change, homecoming rages on throughout Mid-Missouri. Jefferson City, Boonville and Helias lived up to their homecoming hopes with victories over Hickman, Capital City and Osage. Southern Boone and Fulton were not as fortunate, falling to Hallsville and Mexico.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present “Friday Night Sights.”

From left, Bella Pierce, Claire McMillan, Ali Burcham, and Lily Williams

From left, Bella Pierce, Claire McMillan, Ali Burcham, and Lily Williams, part of Jefferson City's homecoming royalty, sit during a football game on Friday, Oct.1, 2021 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo.
DaWan Lomax wears the turnover chain

DaWan Lomax wears the turnover chain after Boonville's big 58-28 win over Osage on Friday in Boonville.
Boonville JROTC students Hannah Marble a

Boonville JROTC students Hannah Marble and Angel Brotherfor take a selfie together Friday at Gene Reagan Field in Boonville. The pair struck a pose between pushups for each touchdown.
Hickman High School's Jarrenzo Hicks-Steven yells

Hickman High School's Jarrenzo Hicks-Steven yells during his game against Jefferson City on Friday, Oct.1, 2021 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo.
Levi Martin takes a water break in-between

Levi Martin takes a water break in between plays Friday in Boonville. Boonville players socialized until they took the field again.
Fulton offensive lineman Cameron Lee uses

Fulton offensive lineman Cameron Lee uses a water dispenser to cool off on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton. Lee had just completed an offensive drive on the field.
Lance Reams, a Sergeant with Fulton Police Department,

Lance Reams, a Sergeant with Fulton Police Department, embraces Mexico High School defensive back Michael White after the conclusion of the game on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton. Reams’ son attends Mexico High School and has been friends with White since childhood. Reams’ has “much love” for White.
Senior Kiah Pittman reacts to winning Homecoming Queen

Senior Kiah Pittman reacts to winning Homecoming Queen with her mom Erica Simmons (left) and her dad James Pittman (right) on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton. It was “special to be back [after COVID]. Homecoming really brings the community together,” Kiah said.
Parents and supporters of the Southern Boone homecoming

Parents and supporters of the Southern Boone homecoming court line up to take photos of the crowning on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in Ashland. Seniors Jersee Wren and Tate John were crowned Queen and King.
Mexico High School’s athletic trainer checks on wide receiver

Mexico High School’s athletic trainer checks on wide receiver Peyton Hoover on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton. The trainer ran through muscle flexing tests with Hoover to spot any potential injuries.
Helias Catholic High School celebrates its homecoming on Friday,

Helias Catholic High School celebrates its homecoming on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Jefferson City. Helias won their homecoming football game against Capital City High School.
Jefferson City's Jesse Bilyeu, left, and Hayden Wells talk over strategy

Jefferson City's Jesse Bilyeu, left, and Hayden Wells talk over strategy on Friday, Oct.1, 2021 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo.
Southern Boone Prince and Princess, Landry Gares

Southern Boone Prince and Princess, Landry Gares and Braylee Weter, make their way down the field at the Eagles’ Homecoming game on Oct 1. 2021. The Prince and Princess are chosen each year, and are often children of staff members.
Brody Smith huddles post-game on

Brody Smith huddles post-game on Friday, Oct.1, 2021 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo. This brought the Jay's season record to 3-3.
August Grantham (left) and Alex Michael, both juniors at Jefferson City High School, share a kiss while watching the home

August Grantham (left) and Alex Michael, both juniors at Jefferson City High School, share a kiss while watching the homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Atkins Stadium in Jefferson City. After trailing the Hickman Keypies by one point at halftime, they went on to win the game with a final score of 66 - 31.
Chloe Shelton stands with the rest of the Hickman Kewpies cheerleaders just before halftime on Friday

Chloe Shelton stands with the rest of the Hickman Kewpies cheerleaders just before halftime on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Atkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Playing against the Jefferson City Jays, the Kewpies lost the game by 35 points.
Fulton running back Gibson Conyers consoles

Fulton running back Gibson Conyers consoles quarterback James Walker on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton. The Hornets lost 35-14 to Mexico High School.

Homecoming is a time for friends and family to come together. During Helias Catholic school's shutout, one family shares how football creates a family bond and keeps them close to one another, even through the generations.

Photos by Kate Cassady, MaKayla Hart, Maggie Lenox, CJ Christy, Irynka Hromotska, Olivia Gyapong, Peyton Lea and Olivia Anderson

Videography by Sara Williams and Maddie Vires

Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh 

Cover photo by Irynka Hromotska

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you