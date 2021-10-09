Friday Night Sights | 10.08.2021

Elsie Butterfield, 5, left, reaches through a fence to greet her aunt, Battle junior Mya Martinez, on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Martinez and the Battle cheerleaders plan to perform in the MU Homecoming parade the next day.
Ethan Vanderwert, left, and Braeden Anderson toss bean bags into a corn hole board on Friday in the Rock Bridge High School parking lot. The two Rock Bridge seniors came to the game with fellow members of the Columbia FFA chapter after their meeting.
Rock Bridge drum major Alexa Koga conducts the Bruins marching band during their halftime show on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge hosted its annual Middle School Night, where band musicians from Gentry and John Warner middle schools perform with the high schoolers for part of the show. “It’s cool because all the high schoolers know what they’re doing,” sousaphone player and Gentry eighth-grader Isaac Beary said.
Southern Boone senior Danielle Taylor, left, holds pinkies with sophomore Autumn Mastalski on Friday at Southern Boone County High School in Ashland. Before their halftime performance, the marching band stood in a circle and held pinkies as the seniors said goodbye.
Lisa Brennaman holds her daughter, Lucy Brennaman, on the fence so she can see a baton twirler on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Lucy participated in Hickman Dance Team’s annual Youth Dance Clinic performance before the game.
Hickman freshman Zaira Zuno and junior Ataliya Bass fall after Bass tried to give Zuno a piggyback ride on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. “Ziara wanted a piggyback ride,” Bass said. “And I could not hold her.”
Seth Saathoff, left, adjusts Leigha Barnes’ hat on at Hickman’s Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The student section at the Hickman High School football game wore pink in support of breast cancer awareness month.
Junior Drum Major Olivia Gill directs the band for the half-time show during Hallsville’s game against Blair Oaks high school on Friday at Hallsville high school in Hallsville. Gill also cheers on the Hallsville cheer team.
As the high school football season creeps closer to the end, some teams added to their winning record while others recorded another loss. Tolton and Hickman fell to their opponents this week. Hallsville and Southern Boone were victorious in their games against Blair Oaks and Osage respectively. For the cross town matchup, Battle beat Rock Bridge.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Friday Night Sights' - the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Maya Bell, Anastasia Busby, Camila Fowler, Holly Kretschmer, Yasmeen Saadi, Elizabeth Underwood, Noah Wich and Madi Winfield
Videography by Cleo Norman and Madison McMillen
Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole Gutierrez, Michelle Gutierrez, Tom Kavanaugh and Megan Matty