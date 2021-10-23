Friday Night Sights | 10.22.2021

Kay Bradley claps after Tolton’s touchdown during the game on Friday in Fayette. Bradley came to watch with her husband Dave, her daughter and her son-in-law. Bradley’s granddaughter is a cheerleader for Fr. Tolton Catholic High School.
Rock Bridge senior Zachary Willmore poses for photos with his escort, Eliana Snyder, after winning Homecoming Queen on Friday, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. After he was announced the winner, the cheer team, which he is a part of, rushed onto the field to give him a congratulatory group hug.
Jessica Lucas performs with other players’ moms on Friday at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. Lucas’ son, tackle Kaden Lucas is a senior and the oldest child. Lucas describes her feelings at her son’s senior night as “nostalgic but proud.”
Boonville sophomore Tyson White plays with the marching band during the half-time performance on Friday in Boonville. The marching band played “We Got The Beat” by the Go-Gos during the half-time show.
Clark Williamson dances with his daughter, Boonville senior Jordyn, during a traditional halftime performance on Friday in Boonville. The marching band played “Sweet Caroline,” and Jordyn described the performance as “a good send-off.”
Hallsville sophomore Zach Jouret and senior Cameron Vaughn wrap sophomore Briley Bower and junior Maddy Lucas in blankets during the fourth quarter of the game on Friday Boonville. Lucas said she came to the game to “watch us win.”
Boonville High School student section intimidates the rivaling team at kick off on Friday at Gene Reagan Field in Boonville. The highly anticipated game received wide audiences both for the home team and away.
Hallsville junior Garrett Scheetz cheers on his undefeated football team on Friday in Boonville, Mo. Scheetz is the president of the Hallsville student section and said they had “the best student section in the state.”
As teams saw their regular season end, their futures grew a little brighter with the hope for successful playoffs. Missouri teams are now preparing for the postseason after tonight’s wins and losses. Tolton, Battle and Rock Bridge fell to their opponents. Hickman brought in their third win of the year against Belleville West. Hallsville remains undefeated in their play against Booneville.
Photos by Kate Cassady, Moy Zhong, Beatrice Bankauskaite, Olivia Anderson, Martin Morard, Madison McMillen, Cleo Norman and Lucy Valeski
Videography by Nevin Dubinski
Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh