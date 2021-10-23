You have permission to edit this article.
Friday Night Sights | 10.22.2021

A regular season farewell; A playoff beginning

As teams saw their regular season end, their futures grew a little brighter with the hope for successful playoffs. Missouri teams are now preparing for the postseason after tonight’s wins and losses. Tolton, Battle and Rock Bridge fell to their opponents. Hickman brought in their third win of the year against Belleville West. Hallsville remains undefeated in their play against Booneville.

Kay Bradley, right, claps after Tolton’s touchdown during the game

Kay Bradley claps after Tolton’s touchdown during the game on Friday in Fayette. Bradley came to watch with her husband Dave, her daughter and her son-in-law. Bradley’s granddaughter is a cheerleader for Fr. Tolton Catholic High School.
Hallsville sophomore Zach Jouret and senior

Hallsville sophomore Zach Jouret and senior Cameron Vaughn wrap sophomore Briley Bower and junior Maddy Lucas in blankets during the fourth quarter of the game on Friday Boonville. Lucas said she came to the game to “watch us win.”
Boonville sophomore Tyson White plays with

Boonville sophomore Tyson White plays with the marching band during the half-time performance on Friday in Boonville. The marching band played “We Got The Beat” by the Go-Gos during the half-time show.
Jessica Lucas performs with other players’ moms

Jessica Lucas performs with other players’ moms on Friday at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. Lucas’ son, tackle Kaden Lucas is a senior and the oldest child. Lucas describes her feelings at her son’s senior night as “nostalgic but proud.”
Clark Williamson dances with his daughter, Boonville senior Jordyn,

Clark Williamson dances with his daughter, Boonville senior Jordyn, during a traditional halftime performance on Friday in Boonville. The marching band played “Sweet Caroline,” and Jordyn described the performance as “a good send-off.”
Rock Bridge senior Zachary Willmore poses for photos with his escort, senior Eliana Snyder, after winning Homecoming Queen

Rock Bridge senior Zachary Willmore poses for photos with his escort, Eliana Snyder, after winning Homecoming Queen on Friday, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. After he was announced the winner, the cheer team, which he is a part of, rushed onto the field to give him a congratulatory group hug.
From the left Carter Dampier, Jonah Lybeck-Brown

From the left Carter Dampier, Jonah Lybeck-Brown and Will Graves listen to the coach’s motivational speech on Friday in Fayette, Mo. After Tolton lost the game, Fayette’s season record is 8-1.
The Rock Bridge Bruins faced off against

The Rock Bridge Bruins faced off against the Francis Howell Vikings in their homecoming game on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge lost 33-0.
Garrett Nimmo, Central Methodist University

Garrett Nimmo, Central Methodist University Athletic Training student, massages Xavier Pinhero’s leg during the game on Friday in Fayette, Mo. Fayette Falcon remained ahead the entirety of the game.
Boonville High School student section intimidates

Boonville High School student section intimidates the rivaling team at kick off on Friday at Gene Reagan Field in Boonville. The highly anticipated game received wide audiences both for the home team and away.

Hickman High School's unique mascot is makes an appearance during the last regular season football game. Loved by many, alumni and faculty remember and share why they love the Kewpie.

 

Photos by Kate Cassady, Moy Zhong, Beatrice Bankauskaite, Olivia Anderson, Martin Morard, Madison McMillen, Cleo Norman and Lucy Valeski

Videography by Nevin Dubinski

Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh

