spotlight

Friday Night Sights | 10.29.2021

  • 1 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 10.29.2021
Defensive back Exavier Hinton holds up a Gatorade container after splashing teammates

Defensive back Exavier Hinton holds up a Gatorade container after splashing teammates following the Battle Spartans' victory over Liberty on Friday in Columbia. The team huddled together after the celebration and said they are looking forward to continuing their playoff journey.

 Olivia Gyapong

Dominated Wins, Dampened Dreams

The heat of grills and the evaporated shrills of fans and coaches trailed into the night sky as players slipped and sloshed through wet turfs and muddy fields. Hickman and Tolton's seasons came to an end while Battle, Blair Oaks, and Boonville's will continue on for at least one more week. 

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

The Blair Oaks Falcons run onto their home field

The Blair Oaks Falcons run onto their home field on Friday in Jefferson City. The Falcons defeated Osage High School 53-0.
Senior cornerback Rasool Traylor practices before the game

Senior cornerback Rasool Traylor practices before the game on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle’s defense held Liberty to 18 points.
Steve Duncan and Kevin Kelly of KWOS in Jefferson City broadcast the Blair Oaks and Osage High School game

Steve Duncan and Kevin Kelly of KWOS in Jefferson City broadcast the Blair Oaks and Osage High School game from the press box on Friday in Jefferson City. The KWOS broadcast team covers all Jefferson City area schools.
Cheerleader Stacia Fangman flies

Cheerleader Stacia Fangman flies on Friday in Boonville. Fangman said she enjoys the team aspect of cheer.
Spectators talk across a divide in the stands

Spectators talk across a divide in the stands on Friday in Boonville. Boonville’s season record before playoffs was 8-2.
Boonville junior Bryson Wessing cheers

Boonville junior Bryson Wessing cheers on Friday in Boonville. Wessing said he comes to football games to support his best friends.
Offensive and defensive coordinator Paul Stevens watches the play

Offensive and defensive coordinator Paul Stevens watches the play on Friday in Boonville. He said during the game he thinks about putting players in the best positions for success.
Boonville junior Abby Pulliam smiles for a selfie

Boonville junior Abby Pulliam smiles for a selfie on Friday in Boonville. Pulliam was dressed up for the Halloween-week game.
Boonville student Owen Armentrout watches a hot dog

Boonville student Owen Armentrout watches a hot dog get thrown on Friday in Boonville. The student section were tossed hot dogs during the game against Fulton.
Kewpie sophomore A’sean Gaddie watches

Kewpie sophomore A’sean Gaddie watches the first game of the post-season on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Gaddie treated his leg with ice during the third quarter.
Kewpie sophomore Alaina Kimmons does a handstand with

Kewpie sophomore Alaina Kimmons does a handstand with sophomore Sylvia Trevor on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Trevor dressed as a devil for the game and is planning on being an angel for Halloween.
Kewpie sophomore Ana’e Donnell crouches in the fourth quarter

Kewpie sophomore Ana’e Donnell crouches during the fourth quarter of the game on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The cheer season concluded along with the football season on Friday after losing to Hazelwood Central High School.
Senior linebacker Xavier Pinhero is consoled

Senior linebacker Xavier Pinhero is consoled by assistant coach Danny Spry following the loss. “‘The heart of a young man like that…I’m proud of him,’” Spry said.

 

Photos by Olivia Gyapong, Jacey Johnson, Holly Kretschmer, Lucy Valeski, Kate Cassady, Cara Penquite, and Nevin Dubinski

Cover photo by Nevin Dubinski

Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Tanishka R., Trenton Almgren-Davis and Margo Wagner

