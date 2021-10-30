Friday Night Sights | 10.29.2021

Kewpie sophomore Alaina Kimmons does a handstand with sophomore Sylvia Trevor on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Trevor dressed as a devil for the game and is planning on being an angel for Halloween.
Kewpie sophomore Ana’e Donnell crouches during the fourth quarter of the game on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The cheer season concluded along with the football season on Friday after losing to Hazelwood Central High School.
Defensive back Exavier Hinton holds up a Gatorade container after splashing teammates following the Battle Spartans’ victory over Liberty on Friday in Columbia. The team huddled together after the celebration and said they are looking forward to continuing their playoff journey.
Steve Duncan and Kevin Kelly of KWOS in Jefferson City broadcast the Blair Oaks and Osage High School game from the press box on Friday in Jefferson City. The KWOS broadcast team covers all Jefferson City area schools.
The heat of grills and the evaporated shrills of fans and coaches trailed into the night sky as players slipped and sloshed through wet turfs and muddy fields. Hickman and Tolton's seasons came to an end while Battle, Blair Oaks, and Boonville's will continue on for at least one more week.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Olivia Gyapong, Jacey Johnson, Holly Kretschmer, Lucy Valeski, Kate Cassady, Cara Penquite, and Nevin Dubinski
Cover photo by Nevin Dubinski
Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Tanishka R., Trenton Almgren-Davis and Margo Wagner