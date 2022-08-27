Friday Night Sights | 8.26.2022

 Skip to main content
Friday Night Sights | 08.26.2022

High school football returns to mid-Missouri as fans pack the stands, players return to the turf and cheerleaders line the field. After months of empty football fields around the state, the season-long journey began tonight. With losses from Southern Boone, Hickman, Battle, Mexico and Boonville, the season began with disappointing debuts.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Battle High School Coach Demetrius Davis

Battle High School coach Demetrius Davis talks to his defense on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The defense let up 21 points in the first quarter. 
Senior Bryson Wessing celebrates

Senior Bryson Wessing celebrates after a Boonville touchdown in the first quarter on Friday at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. The theme for the day was Kentucky Fried Chicken, since the Pirates were facing the Pleasant Hill Roosters. 
Senior Toby Cox heads back to the sidelines

Battle senior Toby Cox heads back to the sidelines after Park Hill scores in the first quarter on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle’s defense allowed 45 points in the first half. 
Mexico senior running back Anthony Shivers

Mexico senior running back Anthony Shivers smiles on the bench after running for a touchdown during the second quarter at Hawthorne Heights Stadium on Friday in Mexico. Shivers rushed for 1,100 yards in 2021.
Tessa Smith, a sophomore cheerleader

Sophomore cheerleader Tessa Smith hoists up her little brother, Parker Vanboening, 1, at Hawthorne Heights Stadium on Friday in Mexico. The Mexico and Centralia student sections chanted back and forth at each other throughout the game.
Boonville junior wide receiver Dakota Troost

Boonville junior wide receiver Dakota Troost sits on the bench after being taken out of the game on Friday at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. Boonville lost to Pleasant Hill 14-47.
Easton Eldridge, 12, tosses a football

Easton Eldridge, 12, tosses a football during halftime at the Mexico vs. Centralia game on Friday at Hawthorne Heights Stadium in Mexico. Eldridge plays for Mexico Optimist Club Youth Football. 
Junior Battle High School football player Jeremy Dudley

Junior Battle High School football player Jeremy Dudley plays in the marching band at halftime on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Dudley is one of two athletes who also performs with the band. 
Junior Adam Calvert checks on his peers

Junior Adam Calvert checks on his peers after another student threw a bucket of popcorn onto the student section at Hickman High School on Friday in Columbia. The team lost 0-28 against the North Kansas City Hornets.
Centralia High School players celebrate with the head coach

Centralia High School players celebrate with the head coach Tyler Forsee in the post-game huddle at Hawthorne Heights Stadium on Friday in Mexico. “You’ve been baptized by the Friday Night Lights and it shows,” Forsee said.
Southern Boone senior Chase Morris

Southern Boone senior Chase Morris hugs his teammate while playing Odessa High School on Friday in Ashland. Morris scored a touchdown on the previous play. 

Photos by Kate Cassady, Alex Daggett, Cory MacNeil, Cora Mitchell, Cal Tobias, Hannah Schuh, Nick Sheaffer, Owen Ziliak.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.

Cover photo by Kate Cassady.

