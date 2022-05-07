 Skip to main content
Fulton holds tenth annual Morels and Microbrews Festival

The Brick District holds its tenth annual Morels and Microbrews Festival on Saturday in Fulton. The day started at 9 a.m. with a farmers market. Twenty-two microbreweries were present, along with food vendors and live musical performances by the Kay Brothers and Molly Healey. Festivalgoers were invited to participate in a home-brew contest and vote on the winners. The Festival ended at 4 p.m. with a raffle for a wood-carved mushroom statue.

