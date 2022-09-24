Fumbling at the finish

Aurea, Auburn's War Eagle VII, takes its pregame flight on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Auburn's War Eagle tradition dates back to 1892, when an eagle belonging to a member of Auburn's faculty circled the field during Auburn's matchup against Georgia.
Missouri cornerbacks coach Al Pogue speaks to members of the defense Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Auburn started the game with two straight touchdown drives but did not score again in regulation.
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat is tackled by Auburn linebacker Wesley Steiner as Missouri center Conor Tollison and Auburn defensive lineman Jayson Jones get ready to join the play on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis gets ready to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter of the game against Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Mevis missed the 26-yard field goal as time expired, sending the game into overtime.
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat fumbles the ball before reaching the end zone in overtime Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. The fumble was recovered by Auburn in the end zone for a touchback, giving the host Tigers a 17-14 victory. Missouri is now 2-2 on the year, with its next Southeastern Conference matchup against top-ranked Georgia at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri football opened Southeastern Conference play Saturday in Auburn, and the highs and lows of in-conference football came out in full force during its 17-14 loss in overtime.
Missouri and Auburn fought through regulation, and the game was tied at 14 entering overtime. Auburn kicked a field goal on their first drive, and for a moment it looked as if Missouri would win the football game, but Nathaniel Peat's fumble through the back of the end zone sealed Missouri's fate.
Missouri continues Southeastern Conference play next week when the host the defending College Football Playoff National Champions Georgia Bulldogs.