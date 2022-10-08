 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Gators chomp Missouri football

Gators chomp Missouri football

C

oming off a devastating loss to Georgia in Columbia last week, Missouri looked to rebound against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. However, following a turnover on downs in the final three minutes, Missouri took their third straight loss in conference play, as the Florida Gators won 24-17. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for over 200 yards, but had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just three points in the first half, but Florida's halftime adjustments got the better of them, as Florida scored 14 in the second. Missouri moves to 2-4 on the season and next play on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Vanderbilt for homecoming in Columbia.
A tuba reflects the Florida Gators' preparations to run on to the fiel

A tuba reflects the Florida Gators' preparations to run on to the field on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Florida came into the game against Missouri with a 3-2 record, including an impressive win over Utah.
Xzavier Henderson catches the ball

Florida’s Xzavier Henderson catches the ball as Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. closes in Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Florida jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to an interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Jaydon Hill and a field goal from kicker Adam Mihalek. The Gators went on to beat the Tigers 24-17.
Nathaniel Peat finds an opening

Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat finds an opening through the offensive line on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Peat rushed for 79 yards in the first half against Florida.
Brady Cook throws a pass

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws a pass Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Missouri scored 10 points and 196 yards in the first half against Florida. Cook threw for 220 yards and 2 interceptions in Missouri’s loss.
Luther Burden tries to avoid a tackle

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden tries to avoid a tackle by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Anthony Richardson fumbles the ball

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson fumbles the ball after Missouri defensive lineman DJ Coleman forced the ball out on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Richardson's fumble was the first turnover of the game for Florida.
Chad Bailey and Isaac Thompson celebrate

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey and defensive back Isaac Thompson celebrate on the sideline after the defense recovered a fumble by Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The Missouri defense held Florida's offense to just 65 yards and 3 points in the first half.
Brady Cook looks down

Brady Cook looks down on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the Missouri offense

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the Missouri offense on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Montrell Johnson Jr. runs past the Missouri defensive line

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. runs past the Missouri defensive line on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson ran for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. looks off the field

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. looks off the field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Staff Photographer Summer 2021, Photo Editor 2021-2021, currently Assistant Director of Photography; You can reach me at mam9d2@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you