Glowing Gardens: Community members stroll through Shelter Garden’s light display

Attendees walked through Shelter Insurance’s Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Wednesday is the final night to enjoy the light display.

The path started with a light tunnel that opened into the gardens. Glowing reindeer, snowmen and Santa Claus depictions lined the path.

The night included a proposal, families with young children running down the path and friends coming to watch the lights.

Derek and Lola Thompson walk through the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights

Derek and Lola Thompson walk through the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights on Tuesday at Shelter Gardens. Derek and Jamie Thompson came to the show with their children Lola and Wallace and Jamie’s parents Marie and James Rupe. Shelter Gardens' Winter Wonderland hosts its last day Wednesday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cody and Ruby Garnett look at the lights

Cody and Ruby Garnett look at the lights on Tuesday at Shelter Gardens. Cody came with his twin five year olds, Ruby and Ramona, for the “holiday spirit.”
The Thompson family walks through a tunnel of lights

The Thompson family walks through a tunnel of lights on Tuesday at Shelter Gardens. “We came last year and really enjoyed it,” Derek Thompson said.” I thought we’d come on out before the bad weather hits this weekend.”
Ruby Garnett poses as a reindeer on Tuesday at Shelter Gardens

Ruby Garnett poses as a reindeer on Tuesday at Shelter Gardens. After her dad took a photo of her and her twin sister, Ruby took a photo of her dad, Cody Garnett posing as a reindeer.
Molly and 3-year-old Nora Lindner look at the lights

Molly and 3-year-old Nora Lindner look at the lights on Tuesday at Shelter Gardens. The path wound around the gardens with tunnels of lights, light displays and stops for photos.
