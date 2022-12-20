Glowing Gardens: Community members stroll through Shelter Garden’s light display

Derek and Lola Thompson walk through the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights on Tuesday at Shelter Gardens. Derek and Jamie Thompson came to the show with their children Lola and Wallace and Jamie’s parents Marie and James Rupe. Shelter Gardens' Winter Wonderland hosts its last day Wednesday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Thompson family walks through a tunnel of lights on Tuesday at Shelter Gardens. “We came last year and really enjoyed it,” Derek Thompson said.” I thought we’d come on out before the bad weather hits this weekend.”