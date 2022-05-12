 Skip to main content
Heat wave continues to warm people up

A group of parents with young children take a walk on Thursday at the edge of the MU campus in Columbia. The temperature was set to reach a record high for the fourth straight day in a row, with an expected high of 95 degrees and a temperature index above 100.

Columbians try to stay in the shade to keep cool on Thursday in Columbia. The temperature for the day was a high of 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures for next week are predicted to go back down to the 70s and 80s.

A group goes on a tour of the MU campus on Thursday in Columbia. The group stuck to the shaded paths to avoid the direct sunlight due to the heat.
A rack of clothes are set out on Thursday at Rally House in Columbia. Many businesses around downtown expect large crowds this weekend with students moving out of dorms and graduation at MU.
Jordan Roque and her dog, Casey, walk around on Thursday at the Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. With temperatures reaching record highs, it is recommended to walk pets earlier or later in the day when the ground is not as hot.
