Heat wave continues to warm people up

Jordan Roque and her dog, Casey, walk around on Thursday at the Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. With temperatures reaching record highs, it is recommended to walk pets earlier or later in the day when the ground is not as hot.
A group of parents with young children take a walk on Thursday at the edge of the MU campus in Columbia. The temperature was set to reach a record high for the fourth straight day in a row, with an expected high of 95 degrees and a temperature index above 100.
Columbians try to stay in the shade to keep cool on Thursday in Columbia. The temperature for the day was a high of 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures for next week are predicted to go back down to the 70s and 80s.