Homecoming: A week in photos

MU Homecoming Royalty candidates Catherine Corley and Jeremiah Jordan, foreground, ride in the Homecoming parade on Saturday in Columbia. Members of Corley’s sorority, Pi Beta Phi, cheered on from the side of the road.
Marching Mizzou drum major Alex Weinzierl helps lead his band in a warmup before the Homecoming parade begins on Saturday in Columbia. Marching Mizzou will play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November.
From left, Kaylian Young, Ayah Ward and Rhi’ann Ward cheer as they see the MU cheerleaders come around the corner on Saturday in Columbia. Grandmother Anna Logan called out to the college students saying that the kids want to be cheerleaders when they grow up.
Marc Smith waves a pole of balloons alongside others representing Mid-Missouri PrideFest in the Homecoming parade on Saturday in Columbia. At the end of the parade route where a sensory area was set up, the group took care to walk quietly.
Lauryn Cummings, right, watches Brandon Gregory Jr. hug Bailey Sims, center, after she sang at Zou Soul on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. The Legion of Black Collegians homecoming week activities included a homecoming ball and a step-show.
Brandon Gregory Jr., left, and Josiah Kaboga conclude the open-mic event with a performance on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Participants preformed poems and sang originals and covers.
Karsyn Chambers performs with, Prodo, the Mizzou Production Dance team for “Fling,” a talent competition during Homecoming, on Tuesday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The group opened the evening’s show with a large-group routine.
Members of Kappa Delta and Theta Chi wave glow sticks to cheer on their pairing’s performance on Tuesday at the Jesse Hall Auditorium in Columbia. The performances were judged based on plot development, acting ability, dance, sound, set, costumes, appropriate behavior and theme incorporation.
Dancers for Alpha Delta Pi and Pi Kappa Phi’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” skit walk offstage on Tuesday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Backstage, dancers ran through their moves, actors shook out sweaty hands, and stage crew members paced as they shouted commands into their headsets.
Obaro Emeje, left, celebrates her crowning as Homecoming queen on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. This Black Renaissance Homecoming ball was a semi-formal event, featuring black and white clothing from attendees.
Kent Cook, left, and Gerry Henggler grill outside of the Newman Center on Saturday at MU. "I'm one of those people who came here to go to school and never really left,” said Cook, who is originally from California, Missouri.
Parker Brown plays a game of catch while tailgating before Missouri's game against Vanderbilt University on Saturday at MU in Columbia. Vanderbilt currently holds the longest losing streak against Power Five opponents, with Mizzou having the second-longest.
Kent Cook, left, and Gerry Henggler grill on Saturday outside of the Newman Center in Columbia. “I'm one of those people who came here to go to school and never really left,” Cook, who is originally from California, Mo., said.
Parker Brown plays a game of catch while tailgating before MU’s game against Vanderbilt University on Saturday in Columbia. Vanderbilt currently holds the longest losing streak against Power Five opponents, with Mizzou having the second-longest.
MU Homecoming Royalty candidates Catherine Corley and Jeremiah Jordan, foreground, ride in the Homecoming parade on Saturday in Columbia. Members of Corley’s sorority, Pi Beta Phi, cheered on from the side of the road.
Lauryn Cummings, right, watches Brandon Gregory Jr. hug Bailey Sims, center, after she sang at Zou Soul on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. The Legion of Black Collegians homecoming week activities included a homecoming ball and a step-show.
Kent Cook, left, and Gerry Henggler grill on Saturday outside of the Newman Center in Columbia. “I'm one of those people who came here to go to school and never really left,” Cook, who is originally from California, Mo., said.
Parker Brown plays a game of catch while tailgating before MU’s game against Vanderbilt University on Saturday in Columbia. Vanderbilt currently holds the longest losing streak against Power Five opponents, with Mizzou having the second-longest.
MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more.
Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team of visual journalists went out to capture the excitement surrounding Mizzou's biggest tradition.
I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.