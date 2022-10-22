 Skip to main content
Homecoming: A week in photos

MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more.

Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team of visual journalists went out to capture the excitement surrounding Mizzou's biggest tradition. 

Brandon Gregory Jr., left, and Josiah Kaboga

Brandon Gregory Jr., left, and Josiah Kaboga conclude the open-mic event with a performance on Monday at the University of Missouri’s Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Participants preformed poems and sang originals and covers.
Karsyn Chambers performs

Karsyn Chambers performs with, Prodo, the Mizzou Production Dance team for “Fling,” a talent competition during Homecoming, on Tuesday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The group opened the evening’s show with a large-group routine.
Members of Kappa Delta and Theta Chi

Members of Kappa Delta and Theta Chi wave glow sticks to cheer on their pairing’s performance on Tuesday at the Jesse Hall Auditorium in Columbia. The performances were judged based on plot development, acting ability, dance, sound, set, costumes, appropriate behavior and theme incorporation.
Dancers for Alpha Delta Pi and Pi Kappa Phi’s

Dancers for Alpha Delta Pi and Pi Kappa Phi’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” skit walk offstage on Tuesday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Backstage, dancers ran through their moves, actors shook out sweaty hands, and stage crew members paced as they shouted commands into their headsets.
Kora Lyon from Bi Beta Pi sorority paints

Kora Lyon from Bi Beta Pi sorority paints on the front of Mizzou Theatre on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. "It’s hard, but a lot of fun," said Lyon.
Martha Seaton studies

Martha Seaton studies in the Shortwave coffeeshop on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. "It is important that families and kids can participate in the homecoming tradition together," said Seaton.
Mizzou students decorate the district

Mizzou students decorate the district on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. Missouri football will play in the homecoming game on Saturday against Vanderbilt.
Leonard King, left, and Morgan Jackson

Leonard King, left, and Morgan Jackson enjoy time in the 360 photo booth on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. “It’s always a good thing to see unity, collaboration and smiles,” King said.
Obaro Emeje, left,

Obaro Emeje, left, celebrates her crowning as Homecoming queen on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. This Black Renaissance Homecoming ball was a semi-formal event, featuring black and white clothing from attendees.
Greek life houses are decorated

Greek life houses are decorated for Mizzou’s homecoming weekend on Friday at Greek Town in Columbia. The celebration included interactive displays, skits and activities. 
Families explore Zeta Tau Alpha

Families explore Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Nu’s campus decoration on Friday at Greek Town in Columbia. There were 15 house displays in this year’s Campus Celebrations for Mizzou Homecoming. 
A child stands in front of the Snoopy slide

A child stands in front of the Snoopy slide on Friday at Greek Town in Columbia. This year’s theme was cartoons, which included other iconic shows such as SpongeBob and Scooby Doo.
Marching Mizzou drum major Alex Weinzierl helps lead his band in a warmup

Marching Mizzou drum major Alex Weinzierl helps lead his band in a warmup before the Homecoming parade begins on Saturday in Columbia. Marching Mizzou will play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November.
From left, Kaylian Young, Ayah Ward and Rhi’ann Ward cheer as they see the MU

From left, Kaylian Young, Ayah Ward and Rhi’ann Ward cheer as they see the MU cheerleaders come around the corner on Saturday in Columbia. Grandmother Anna Logan called out to the college students saying that the kids want to be cheerleaders when they grow up.
Marc Smith waves a pole of balloons alongside others representing Mid-Missouri

Marc Smith waves a pole of balloons alongside others representing Mid-Missouri PrideFest in the Homecoming parade on Saturday in Columbia. At the end of the parade route where a sensory area was set up, the group took care to walk quietly.
MU fans tailgate near Jesse Hall on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at MU in Columbia.

MU fans tailgate near Jesse Hall on Saturday at MU in Columbia. As the afternoon approached 3 p.m., the tailgating crowd thinned to head to the stadium.
Kent Cook, left, and Gerry Henggler grill outside of the Newman Center on

Kent Cook, left, and Gerry Henggler grill outside of the Newman Center on Saturday at MU. "I'm one of those people who came here to go to school and never really left,” said Cook, who is originally from California, Missouri.
Parker Brown plays a game of catch while tailgating before MU’s game against

Parker Brown plays a game of catch while tailgating before Missouri's game against Vanderbilt University on Saturday at MU in Columbia. Vanderbilt currently holds the longest losing streak against Power Five opponents, with Mizzou having the second-longest.
  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.

  • I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently majoring in journalism and documentary with a minor in film studies. Reach me at: smpzk3@umsystem.edu

