Kansas State rains on Missouri's parade

Nathaniel Peat gets tackled by a trio of Kansas State defenders Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats dominated the Tigers in MU's first road game of the season, winning 40-12.
Rain and lightning may have put a delay to Missouri's defeat, but after the long delays, Kansas State won against the Missouri Tigers by a score of 40-12.
The matchup was the first the two have played since Missouri left the Big 12 in 2012. Kansas State's star rusher Deuce Vaughn had 145 yards, meanwhile Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 128 yards and two interceptions before leaving the game with an injury.
Missouri faces next Abilene Christian University next week in Columbia.