 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Kansas State rains on Missouri's parade

Kansas State rains on Missouri's parade

Rain and lightning may have put a delay to Missouri's defeat, but after the long delays, Kansas State won against the Missouri Tigers by a score of 40-12.

The matchup was the first the two have played since Missouri left the Big 12 in 2012. Kansas State's star rusher Deuce Vaughn had 145 yards, meanwhile Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 128 yards and two interceptions before leaving the game with an injury.

Missouri faces next Abilene Christian University next week in Columbia. 

Missouri and Kansas State face off at the line of scrimmage

Missouri and Kansas State face off at the line of scrimmage on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
Dominic Lovett runs off the field (copy)

Dominic Lovett runs off the field Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
Adrian Martinez prepares for the play

Adrian Martinez prepares for the play on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
Kris Abrams-Draine looks to the sideline

Kris Abrams-Draine looks to the sideline on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
Beau Palmer pushes through Christopher Kreh and Tauskie Dove

Beau Palmer pushes through Christopher Kreh and Tauskie Dove on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
Barrett Banister points to the end zone

Barrett Banister points to the end zone on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
Nathaniel Peat gets tackled (copy)

Nathaniel Peat gets tackled by a trio of Kansas State defenders Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats dominated the Tigers in MU's first road game of the season, winning 40-12.
From left, Kristian Williams, Jack Meyer and Dameon Wilson walk off the field

From left, Kristian Williams, Jack Meyer and Dameon Wilson walk off the field on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Staff Photographer, spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

  • Staff Photographer Summer 2021, Photo Editor 2021-2021, currently Assistant Director of Photography; You can reach me at mam9d2@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you