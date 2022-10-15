Lights for Love illuminates Stephens Lake Park in memory of loved ones

Olivia Swanson speaks to attendees at Light for Love on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Swanson, a board member of Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia, performed renditions of songs for attendees to conclude the evening.
Attendees of Lights For Love dedicate luminaries for deceased loved ones on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia sold luminaries for $20, which were available for purchase online or at the event.
Attendees of Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia’s Lights For Love memorial event sit and watch the Columbia Youth Choirs perform on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Three different choir groups, divided by age, performed for attendees.
The Columbia Youth Choir sings at Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia’s Lights for Love memorial event on Saturday, at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Attendees listened to music performed by the Columbia Youth Choir, the Anointed Miracles Gospel Trio and the Lime Quartet.
Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia hosted its second Lights for Love memorial event on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. Attendees purchased luminaries for $20, which was donated to provide hospice care for community members. Luminaries, dedicated to deceased loved ones, lined and lit the park’s walkways. Columbia Youth Choirs, Anointed Miracles Gospel Trio and the Leme Quartet performed music for attendees. According to its website, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia raised $11,487 of its $12 thousand goal.