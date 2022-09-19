Local nonprofit brings traditional African performance to the Midwest

From left, Mira Stoddart, Louis Markovitz, John Markovitz, Pam Fleenor-Benton and Michel Agodij take a break after rehearsal on Aug. 25 at Lamb Shelter in Columbia. Wontanara held two rehearsals each month to learn and practice the dance and drumming for their final performance in September.
From left, Michel Agodji, Pam Fleenor-Benton, Matt Arthur and John Markovitz accompany the dancers on drums at the final performance on Sept. 3 in Columbia. Wontanara is a non-profit to provide Columbia with easily accessible opportunities to learn about African music, dance, art, and culture.
Wontanara is a nonprofit organization focused on the performing arts of Africa. The organization, named after a Guinean phrase that means “we are one,” aims to teach about African arts and culture, host masters of their craft and, as its mission statement says, “foster individual and group creativity among people of all ages and backgrounds.”
Each September, Wontanara hosts a traditional dance and drum festival. Dancers and percussionists rehearse dances and drumming songs twice a month during the summer. During the process, members grow to know each other alongside their routines.
Cleo Norman is the Assistant Director of Videography at the Columbia Missourian and a graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. She has previously worked as a staff photographer and video editor at the Missourian.
