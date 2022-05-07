Make it shine: The making of Stephens Life Magazine

Stephens College senior Nathalia Harris has spent two semesters crossing t's and dotting i's as a copyeditor at her school magazine, Stephens Life.
But while Harris will graduate Saturday, Stephens Life will continue to print for years to come.
Stephens Life, first published in 2016, is a magazine staffed entirely by the students of Stephens College. The editorial team is made up solely of women and nonbinary people, and the magazine focuses on various gender issues.
"We embrace every topic that’s been misrepresented or overshadowed," Harris said.
The semiyearly magazine is made over 90 days in the Spring and Fall semesters. Going into its 9th year, the editorial team sat down with the Missourian to reflect on what the magazine means to them and the role Stephens Life plays for the campus community at large.