 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Mid-Missouri Pride hosts second Youth Pageant

Mid-Missouri Pride hosts second Youth Pageant

The disco ball flashed across the walls and ceiling of the Blue Note as Krystal Queer celebrated her win as Mid-Missouri Pride Fest’s second Youth Royalty. Lip syncing to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, Krystal collected single dollar bills given to her from the audience with her crown pinned into her hair.

Three contestants, Alishya, Krystal Queer and Anastasia Lain, competed in the Mid-Missouri Pride Fest Youth Pageant on Friday at the Blue Note. The pageant included evening wear and talent categories where contestants presented themselves to a panel of judges.

During the pageant, the contestants showcased their talents, which included dancing and live singing. Anastasia Lain sang a cover of “So Much Better” from the Legally Blonde Musical. Both Alishya and Krystal Queer performed self choreographed dance routines. In between categories, current and former Pride Fest Royalty entertained the audience.

Last year’s Youth Royalty, Floretta Be Xtra, stepped down from her role to pass the crown on. She performed twice during the pageant, lip syncing and dancing to songs for the audience.

Veronika Versace, Pride Fest entertainment chair, and Liz Anya, a former winner of the Adult Pageant, hosted the event and commended the participants for competing at their age.

“It takes a lot of courage to get up here and perform,” Versace said. “So at 14, 15, 16, it’s amazing to see what they can do.”

As the winner, Krystal Queer will join other royalty and entertainers in performing at the 2023 Mid-Missouri Pride Fest on Sept. 23-24 at Rose Music Hall.

Anastasia Lain gets their wig fixed before performing in the pageant’s talent portion

Anastasia Lain gets their wig fixed before performing in the pageant’s talent portion on Friday at the Blue Note in Columbia. Lain sang “So Much Better” from the Legally Blonde Musical, and tied for Best Talent with pageant winner Krystal Queer.
Anastasia Lain stands while getting her dress pinned on Friday

Anastasia Lain stands while getting her dress pinned on Friday at the Blue Note in Columbia. All three contestants competed in categories of evening wear and talent.
Floretta Be Xtra, left, talks with Liz Anya backstage before performing during an entertainment segment

Floretta Be Xtra, left, talks with Liz Anya backstage before performing during an entertainment segment on Friday at the Blue Note in Columbia. Floretta won the Pride Fest’s first Youth Pageant in 2022. “I started doing drag five years ago in my bedroom,” she said. “It’s just opened so many doors for me since then.”
Alishya poses on stage during the evening wear category on Friday

Alishya poses on stage during the evening wear category on Friday at the Blue Note in Columbia. Alishya made all the garments she wore on stage, including the hair and makeup, and won the title of First Alternate.
Tassels on Liz Anya’s costume shake during her performance on Friday

Tassels on Liz Anya’s costume shake during her performance on Friday at the Blue Note in Columbia. Liz Anya, who hosted the event, won the 2019/2020 Pride Fest Adult Pageant.
Krystal Queer, center, smiles after winning the Pride Fest Youth Pageant

Krystal Queer, center, smiles after winning the Pride Fest Youth Pageant on Friday at the Blue Note in Columbia. Krystal will perform during this year’s Pride Fest and compete in the MidMo Pride Adult Pageant.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual journalism reporter, studying photojournalism. Reach me at carolinemccone@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Eileen Wisniowicz is a Spring 2023 photo editor at The Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.

Recommended for you