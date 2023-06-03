Mid-Missouri Pride hosts second Youth Pageant

The disco ball flashed across the walls and ceiling of the Blue Note as Krystal Queer celebrated her win as Mid-Missouri Pride Fest’s second Youth Royalty. Lip syncing to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, Krystal collected single dollar bills given to her from the audience with her crown pinned into her hair.
Three contestants, Alishya, Krystal Queer and Anastasia Lain, competed in the Mid-Missouri Pride Fest Youth Pageant on Friday at the Blue Note. The pageant included evening wear and talent categories where contestants presented themselves to a panel of judges.
During the pageant, the contestants showcased their talents, which included dancing and live singing. Anastasia Lain sang a cover of “So Much Better” from the Legally Blonde Musical. Both Alishya and Krystal Queer performed self choreographed dance routines. In between categories, current and former Pride Fest Royalty entertained the audience.
Last year’s Youth Royalty, Floretta Be Xtra, stepped down from her role to pass the crown on. She performed twice during the pageant, lip syncing and dancing to songs for the audience.
Veronika Versace, Pride Fest entertainment chair, and Liz Anya, a former winner of the Adult Pageant, hosted the event and commended the participants for competing at their age.
“It takes a lot of courage to get up here and perform,” Versace said. “So at 14, 15, 16, it’s amazing to see what they can do.”
As the winner, Krystal Queer will join other royalty and entertainers in performing at the 2023 Mid-Missouri Pride Fest on Sept. 23-24 at Rose Music Hall.