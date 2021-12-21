You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Missouri and Army take part in Armed Forces Bowl press conference

  • 1 min to read
Missouri and Army take part in Armed Forces Bowl press conference

Missouri and Army took part in a press conference Tuesday at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. Both teams will play in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz and Army coach Jeff Monken were in attendance. During the press conference, Drinkwitz told the media that Tyler Badie will not play in Wednesday's game and that Brady Cook would be the starting quarterback. 

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl trophy sits on a table

The Armed Forces Bowl trophy sits on a table Tuesday at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. The trophy includes decommissioned pieces of aircraft, spacecraft and weapons that support all six branches of the military. 
Mattie Parker, Fort Worth's mayor, holds a plaque

Mattie Parker, Fort Worth's mayor, holds a proclamation Tuesday at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. The proclamation states that this week is Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl week. 
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, looks at Army coach Jeff Monken

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, looks at Army coach Jeff Monken on Tuesday at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth Texas. During the press conference, Drinkwitz said that Tyler Badie will not play in Wednesday's game. 
Mike Maietti talks to the media

Mike Maietti talks to the media Tuesday at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. The Armed Forces Bowl will be the first bowl game for Maietti, who’s played six years of college football between Rutgers and MU.
Cedrick Cunningham Jr. talks with the media

Cedrick Cunningham Jr. talks with the media Tuesday at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth Texas. Cunningham has 29 solo tackles this season. 
Isaiah McGuire, left, and Mike Maietti sit on a stage

Isaiah McGuire, left, and Mike Maietti sit on a stage Tuesday at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. McGuire has 29 solo tackles this season.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you