 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Missouri football falls flat against Kentucky

Missouri football falls flat against Kentucky

Missouri football, after a two-game winning streak, returned home to face Kentucky for the annual Military Appreciation Game. Kentucky scored on their first drive, but the Missouri defense held stout for the rest of the first half, allowing just seven points. Missouri's offense struggled to get going, but ended the game with 17 points. However, that was not enough and after a costly roughing the punter penalty, Missouri lost to Kentucky 21-17.

Missouri football next plays Saturday, Nov. 12, when they visit Knoxville, Tenn. to play the Tennessee Volunteers.

A wreath for the Exercise Tiger foundation

A wreath for the Exercise Tiger foundation is displayed on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Missouri’s game against Kentucky was their annual Military Appreciation Game.
Veterans and members of the United States Military

Veterans and members of the United States Military celebrate Military Appreciation Day on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Marching Mizzou and Missouri honored the groups before the game.
A Missouri player’s helmet

A Missouri player’s helmet displays military emblems on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. All Missouri plays wore helmets with a sticker on the back honoring the six branches of the United States military.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook gets set to pass the ball on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Missouri running back Cody Schrader

Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) runs past the Kentucky defense Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers lost 21-17.
Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston celebrates

Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston celebrates a defensive stop Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Missouri’s defense allowed just one touchdown in the first half.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles to avoid Kentucky defenders on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. 
Martez Manuel steps over Will Levis

Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel steps over Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after a sack on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Jack Stonehouse is chased

Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse is chased by Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Stonehouse attempted to run for the first down after fumbling the snap.
Brady Cook looks for his teammates

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks for his teammates after he ran for a touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Luther Burden III attempts to evade a tackle

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III attempts to evade a tackle from Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Will Norris gets ready to tackle

Missouri linebacker Will Norris gets ready to tackle Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Norris was called for roughing the punter on this play.
Eliah Drinkwitz and Mun Choi embrace

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz and MU President Mun Choi embrace on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Drinkwitz signed an extension with Missouri before the game.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.

  • Visuals editor, Fall 2022 Studying Photo and Documentary Journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Staff Photographer Summer 2021, Photo Editor 2021-2021, currently Assistant Director of Photography; You can reach me at mam9d2@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you