Missouri football falls flat against Kentucky

A Missouri player’s helmet displays military emblems on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. All Missouri plays wore helmets with a sticker on the back honoring the six branches of the United States military.
Missouri football, after a two-game winning streak, returned home to face Kentucky for the annual Military Appreciation Game. Kentucky scored on their first drive, but the Missouri defense held stout for the rest of the first half, allowing just seven points. Missouri's offense struggled to get going, but ended the game with 17 points. However, that was not enough and after a costly roughing the punter penalty, Missouri lost to Kentucky 21-17.
Missouri football next plays Saturday, Nov. 12, when they visit Knoxville, Tenn. to play the Tennessee Volunteers.
I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.
