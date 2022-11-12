Missouri football no match for Tennessee on Rocky Top

Charles Lowery puts a blanket on Smokey X, Tennessee's live mascot, on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee's game against Missouri was Smokey X's last home game before he retires at the end of the season.
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White, left, catches a long pass late in Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Tigers allowed 460 passing yards in a 66-24 loss to the fifth-ranked Volunteers.
Missouri football, after a devastating loss to Kentucky, travelled to Knoxville, Tenn. to face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Despite a strong showing in the first half and keeping the score within one possession in the second half, Tennessee's offense got the better of Missouri's defense and ultimately were defeated 66-24. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook rushed for 106 yards, and the Missouri offense as a unit contributed 389 yards. Tennessee's high powered offense behind quarterback Hendon Hooker tallied 724 yards of total offense.
Missouri plays New Mexico State next Saturday, Nov. 19, in Columbia.