PHOTO GALLERY

Missouri football no match for Tennessee on Rocky Top

Dominic Lovett catches a touchdown pass

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett catches a touchdown pass on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

Missouri football, after a devastating loss to Kentucky, travelled to Knoxville, Tenn. to face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Despite a strong showing in the first half and keeping the score within one possession in the second half, Tennessee's offense got the better of Missouri's defense and ultimately were defeated 66-24. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook rushed for 106 yards, and the Missouri offense as a unit contributed 389 yards. Tennessee's high powered offense behind quarterback Hendon Hooker tallied 724 yards of total offense.

Missouri plays New Mexico State next Saturday, Nov. 19, in Columbia.

Charles Lowery puts a blanket on Smokey X

Charles Lowery puts a blanket on Smokey X, Tennessee's live mascot, on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee's game against Missouri was Smokey X's last home game before he retires at the end of the season.
Brady Cook throws the ball

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws the ball on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Dylan Sampson carries the ball

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson carries the ball on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Darius Robinson celebrates after a fourth down stop

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson celebrates after a fourth down stop on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Harrison Mevis kicks a field goal

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis kicks a field goal as time expires in the first half on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Jabari Small evades Missouri defenders

Tennessee running back Jabari Small evades Missouri defenders Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The No. 5 Vols rolled to a 66-24 victory over the Tigers.
Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath kicks an extra point

Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath kicks an extra point on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Luther Burden runs for a touchdown

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden runs for a touchdown on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. 
Brady Cook scrambles

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Squirrel White catches a touchdown pass

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White, left, catches a long pass late in Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Tigers allowed 460 passing yards in a 66-24 loss to the fifth-ranked Volunteers.
Joseph Charleston tightens his gloves

Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston tightens his gloves on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Eliah Drinkwitz talks into his headset

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks into his headset on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Photos by Owen Ziliak.

Edited by Megan Matty and Lucas Owens.

