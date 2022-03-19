Missouri football springs back into action in annual spring game

The offensive and defensive lines meet at the line of scrimmage during Missouri’s annual Black & Gold Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. In the spring-game format, defenses were not allowed to tackle the quarterback.
Luther Burden looks toward the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Burden likely is Missouri’s offensive weapon of the future, but a handful of receivers and running backs stood out Saturday.
Missouri football season ticket holders Pam, left, and David Burris look at their signed poster after the game on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Harrison Mevis, signed David Burris’s poster “Money Mevis,” a nickname Burris says he gave to Mevis on Facebook. David Burris said it was the highlight of his day.
Missouri football played its spring game on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. This annual scrimmage gives Mizzou football fans a first look at the upcoming season’s team. Team Mizzou (Black) beat Team Tigers (Gold) 35-34. After the game, fans were allowed to come down on the field for autographs from the team and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
Missouri will play its first home game of the 2022 season on September 3 against Louisiana Tech.