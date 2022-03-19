 Skip to main content
Missouri football springs back into action in annual spring game

Missouri football played its spring game on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. This annual scrimmage gives Mizzou football fans a first look at the upcoming season’s team. Team Mizzou (Black) beat Team Tigers (Gold) 35-34. After the game, fans were allowed to come down on the field for autographs from the team and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Missouri will play its first home game of the 2022 season on September 3 against Louisiana Tech. 

Brady Cook prepares to throw the ball

Brady Cook prepares to throw the ball on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia.
The offensive and defensive line meet at the line of scrimmage

The offensive and defensive lines meet at the line of scrimmage during Missouri's annual Black & Gold Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. In the spring-game format, defenses were not allowed to tackle the quarterback.
Harrison Mevis sits on the sidelines

Harrison Mevis sits on the sidelines on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia.
BJ Harris, left, takes the ball from Brady Cook

BJ Harris, left, takes the ball from Brady Cook on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Missouri rotated through a number of running backs during its annual Black & Gold Game.
Brady Cook throws the ball as Travion Ford reaches to block the pass

Brady Cook throws the ball as Travion Ford reaches to block the pass on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Luther Burden looks toward the field

Luther Burden looks toward the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Burden likely is Missouri's offensive weapon of the future, but a handful of receivers and running backs stood out Saturday.
Tyler Macon throws the ball

Tyler Macon throws the ball during Missouri's Black & Gold Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Macon threw two interceptions during the game, but also showed signs of promise.
Shawn Hendershot celebrates after a play

Shawn Hendershot celebrates after a play on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Missouri fan Cora Heffernan plays with her nephew, Harvey Anderson,

Missouri fan Cora Heffernan plays with her nephew, Harvey Anderson, on the field after the game on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia. "It was great," Heffernan said about the game. "Fun to watch."
Missouri football season ticket holders Pam, left, and David Burris look at their signed poster

Missouri football season ticket holders Pam, left, and David Burris look at their signed poster after the game on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Harrison Mevis, signed David Burris's poster "Money Mevis," a nickname Burris says he gave to Mevis on Facebook. David Burris said it was the highlight of his day.
  • Photojournalism and Documentary reporter, spring 2022 Graduate student studying photojournalism Reach me at k.trabalka@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

