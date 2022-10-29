 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Missouri football wins fourth straight Mayor's Cup

Columbia, S.C. was the home for this year's Mayor's Cup, played every year between Missouri and South Carolina. South Carolina's last win against Missouri came in 2018, but this year they entered the game ranked 25th.

However, Missouri stormed out to an early lead and South Carolina never got closer than seven points after a Cody Schrader rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 224 yards while also rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just one touchdown and 204 yards.

Missouri next plays Saturday, Nov. 5, when they host Kentucky at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Sir Big Spur walks on the field

South Carolina's live mascot Sir Big Spur walks on the field on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Brady Cook avoids a defender

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs to avoid a defender Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Cook rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' 23-10 win.
Bobby Lawrence celebrates

Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp celebrates after a Missouri touchdown to take a 7-0 lead Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Luther Burden III runs upfield

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs upfield Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Brady Cook looks to throw an outlet pass

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks to throw an outlet pass Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Martez Manuel points before a play

Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel points before a play Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Joseph Charleston tackles Juju McDowell

Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston tackles South Carolina running back Juju McDowell on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Chad Bailey attempts to block a pass

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey attempts to block a pass from South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Brady Cook catches a high snap

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook catches a high snap Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Dreyden Norwood celebrates after recording his first interception

Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood, center, celebrates with the Missouri defense after recording the first interception of his collegiate career Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Ryan Hoerstkamp, left, and Shawn Hendershot celebrate

Missouri tight ends Ryan Hoerstkamp, left, and Shawn Hendershot celebrate after Missouri's victory over South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Martez Manuel celebrates with the Mayor's Cup

Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel celebrates with the Mayor's Cup after Missouri's victory over South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Manuel, who attended Rock Bridge, has never lost the Mayor's Cup in his four years with Missouri.

 

