Missouri football wins fourth straight Mayor's Cup

Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel celebrates with the Mayor's Cup after Missouri's victory over South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Manuel, who attended Rock Bridge, has never lost the Mayor's Cup in his four years with Missouri.
Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood, center, celebrates with the Missouri defense after recording the first interception of his collegiate career Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Columbia, S.C. was the home for this year's Mayor's Cup, played every year between Missouri and South Carolina. South Carolina's last win against Missouri came in 2018, but this year they entered the game ranked 25th.
However, Missouri stormed out to an early lead and South Carolina never got closer than seven points after a Cody Schrader rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 224 yards while also rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just one touchdown and 204 yards.
Missouri next plays Saturday, Nov. 5, when they host Kentucky at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.