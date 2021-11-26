Missouri loses Battle Line rivalry game

Missouri played its last scheduled game of the regular season against Arkansas on Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Arkansas scored early on in the first quarter with a field goal from Cam Little. Missouri's Harrison Mevis responded with a 46-yard field goal.
The Razorback dominated in the second half of the game with three touchdowns and one field goal. Even with a touchdown from Tyler Badie in the fourth quarter, the Tigers could not catch up.
Arkansas beat Missouri 34-17. With six wins this season, the Tigers are eligible for a bowl game.