PHOTO GALLERY

Missouri loses Battle Line rivalry game

Missouri played its last scheduled game of the regular season against Arkansas on Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

Arkansas scored early on in the first quarter with a field goal from Cam Little. Missouri's Harrison Mevis responded with a 46-yard field goal. 

The Razorback dominated in the second half of the game with three touchdowns and one field goal. Even with a touchdown from Tyler Badie in the fourth quarter, the Tigers could not catch up. 

Arkansas beat Missouri 34-17. With six wins this season, the Tigers are eligible for a bowl game. 

Missouri’s Chad Bailey and Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson look at the ball

Missouri’s Chad Bailey and Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson look at the ball Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Nathan Parodi runs with the ball

Nathan Parodi runs with the ball Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas fans cheer in the stands on Friday

Arkansas fans cheer in the stands on Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Connor Bazelak prepares to throw the ball

Connor Bazelak prepares to throw the ball Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Tyler Badie runs with the ball

Tyler Badie runs with the ball Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Tyler Badie gets tackled by Arkansas players

Tyler Badie gets tackled by Arkansas players Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Martez Manuel looks up at the scoreboard

Martez Manuel looks up at the scoreboard Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. 
KJ Jefferson prepares to throw the ball

KJ Jefferson prepares to throw the ball Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
De’Vion Warren runs with the ball

De’Vion Warren runs with the ball Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Raheim Sanders gets tackled

Raheim Sanders gets tackled Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas players raise the Battle Line Rivalry trophy

Arkansas players raise the Battle Line Rivalry trophy Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Chris Kreh looks down

Chris Kreh looks down Friday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
