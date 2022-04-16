 Skip to main content
Missouri softball falls to Georgia

Georgia beat Missouri 3-1 on Saturday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers’ loss solidified the Bulldogs’ 2-1 win in a three-game series. Following its loss, Missouri now has a 25-16 season record.

Missouri will play its next game on Wednesday against Saint Louis University.

Harris Mathias, 8, races Missouri softball players between innings

Harris Mathias, 8, races Missouri softball players between innings on Saturday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Mathias and his brother Evan, 5, are Head Coach Larissa Anderson’s nephews.
Missouri sophomore Alex Honnold starts to run

Missouri sophomore Alex Honnold starts to run after hitting the ball on Saturday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Honnold has 34 hits this season.
Missouri softball players cheer

Missouri softball players cheer on Saturday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Tigers 1-0.
Missouri sophomore Jenna Laird, left, catches the ball

Missouri sophomore Jenna Laird, left, catches the ball Saturday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Missouri has a 25-16 season record after a series loss to Georgia.
Missouri’s Jordan Weber pitches

Missouri’s Jordan Weber pitches on Saturday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Weber allowed four hits in the contest, three of which went for home runs.
