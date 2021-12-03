Missouri wins the women’s basketball game against SIUE with a final score of 79-46 on Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Missouri is currently undefeated after their eighth game in the season. The women’s basketball team will play Baylor on Friday.
Missouri women's basketball wins their eighth game
Sara Williams
Sara Williams is a general assignment reporter
