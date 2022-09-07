 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

MU host annual Study Abroad Fair

Free memorabilia is displayed across the tables at the Mizzou Study Abroad Fair Wednesday at Memorial Union in Columbia. Students get the chance to explore study abroad options at a multitude of countries.

Students got the chance to explore options to study outside the U.S. Wednesday at Memorial Union in Columbia. Booths lined the room of Stotler Lounge, each one offering a unique experience in a foreign country. The countries represented included some as far as Iceland, Costa Rica, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, and Greece, giving students the opportunity to travel far and wide.

Students Leandro Diaz, left, and Anna Hathaway explore options to study in Spain at the Mizzou Study Abroad Fair Wednesday at Memorial Union in Columbia. Diaz snacks on an elote lollipop offered at the booth.
Study Abroad Representative Lena Friedman shows a student a catalog of study abroad options in Scandinavia Wednesday at Memorial Union in Columbia. The catalog includes options to stay in Copenhagen and Stockholm.
Zhengyang Li and Willi Meyers host the Kyrgyzstan booth at the Mizzou Study Abroad Fair Wednesday at Memorial Union in Columbia. The pair wore traditional Kyrgyzstan hats to welcome students.
