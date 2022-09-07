 Skip to main content
Parker Hall demolition starts as part of Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.

The demolition of Parker Hall continues as MU students walk past Lafferre Hall.

The demolition of Parker Hall continues as MU students walk past Lafferre Hall on Wednesday in Columbia. The building housed the MU Counseling Center, which will be relocated to Middlebush Hall.

Parker Hall, constructed in 1889 and destined to become MU’s first teaching hospital in 1901, is one of eight university buildings set to be demolished. The university announced its plan to save nearly $100 million in operating costs, repairs and maintenance. Officially called the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, the building demolitions will take place within the next 15 months. Parker Hall housed the MU Counseling Center, which will now be relocated to Middlebush Hall. 

MU students watch the demolition of Parker Hall.

MU students watch the demolition of Parker Hall while walking past Lafferre Hall on Wednesday in Columbia. The building was constructed in 1889.
MU students study in the Engineering Library during the ongoing demolition of Parker Hall.

MU students study in the Engineering Library during the ongoing demolition of Parker Hall Wednesday in Columbia. Parker Hall is one of eight university buildings being demolished within the next 15 months.
Will Murphy, a sophomore, studies chemical engineering in Lafferre Hall’s Engineering Library.

Will Murphy, a sophomore, studies chemical engineering in Lafferre Hall’s Engineering Library while Parker Hall is demolished on Wednesday in Columbia. The university announced its plan to demolish eight buildings as the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.
