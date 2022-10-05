Pets are blessed at Calvary Episcopal Church celebration

The Rev. Josh Huber blesses Charlie as owner Izzy Powell holds up the crate Wednesday at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. This is the first year since 2019 the church has been able to hold the annual blessing of the animals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juliana Frey-Méndez, left, holds lab Samuel Clemens Frey-Méndez as Charlie Frey-Méndez, back, and Lynn Frey, right, follow along in the liturgy for St. Francis Day on Wednesday at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. Worshipers gathered in the church courtyard where the Gospel was read, psalms were sung and prayers were said before the pets each received a blessing from the minister.
Craig Daniel pets Dakota at the blessing of the animals on Wednesday at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and ecology, so to honor him the church gave blessings to any pets who were brought.
