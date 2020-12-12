You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO GALLERY: Bulldogs shut down Tigers

  • 1 min to read

Missouri lost 49-14 to an explosive Georgia team Saturday in Columbia.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start with two touchdowns early in the first quarter. Missouri cut the lead in half at the beginning of the second quarter when quarterback Connor Bazelak ran the ball in for a touchdown.

Missouri took possession of the ball later in the second quarter after Columbia native Will Norris recovered a blocked punt. Larry Rountree III scored on the drive, tying the score at 14-14. A late touchdown pass caught by Georgia's George Pickens gave the Bulldogs a lead going into halftime.

Pickens scored the first touchdown after the half, giving Georgia a 14-point lead. Missouri couldn't stop an energetic Georgia offense, which earned two more touchdowns in the third quarter and another at the start of the fourth. 

Georgia shut down Missouri's offense as the Tigers went scoreless in the second half, sealing the win for the Bulldogs.

Missouri will face Mississippi State next week in Starkville, Mississippi. 

JT Daniels throws

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels throws during the first half. Daniels had 299 passing yards. 
Kenny McIntosh runs with the ball

Georgia running back Kenny Macintosh runs with the ball during the first half of Georgia's game against Missouri on Saturday in Columbia. McIntosh scored in the first quarter.
James Cook scores

Georgia running back James Cook scores as Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies defends during the first half Saturday in Columbia. This was the second touchdown for Georgia.
Will Norris recovers a blocked punt

Missouri linebacker Will Norris recovers a blocked punt during the first half of Missouri's game against Georgia on Saturday in Columbia. Norris, a freshman from Columbia, attended Rock Bridge and was a three-star recruit.
Martez Manuel sacks JT Daniels

Missouri safety Martez Manuel sacks Georgia quarterback JT Daniels during the first half Saturday in Columbia. Manuel is a sophomore from Columbia.
Martez Manuel leaps in the air

Missouri safety Martez Manuel leaps in the air to celebrate after sacking Georgia quarterback JT Daniels during the first half Saturday in Columbia. Manuel has made 2.5 sacks this season.
Connor Bazelak throws

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during Missouri's game against Georgia on Saturday in Columbia. Bazelak completed 17-of-28 passes.
Damon Hazelton catches a pass

Missouri wide receiver Damon Hazelton catches a pass as Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine defends during the second half Saturday in Columbia. Hazelton had two completed receptions. 
Daijun Edwards scores in the second half

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards scores during the second half Saturday in Columbia. Edwards scored the final touchdown for Georgia.
Daijun Edwards is congratulated

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards is congratulated by teammates after scoring the final touchdown for Georgia on Saturday in Columbia. Georgia won 49-14.
Eliah Drinkwitz looks up at the scoreboard

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks up at the scoreboard as time expires in Missouri's game against Georgia on Saturday in Columbia. Missouri now has a 5-4 record.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a photojournalism student at MU's School of Journalism. I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor for the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you