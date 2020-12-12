PHOTO GALLERY: Bulldogs shut down Tigers

Missouri linebacker Will Norris recovers a blocked punt during the first half of Missouri's game against Georgia on Saturday in Columbia. Norris, a freshman from Columbia, attended Rock Bridge and was a three-star recruit.
Missouri lost 49-14 to an explosive Georgia team Saturday in Columbia.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start with two touchdowns early in the first quarter. Missouri cut the lead in half at the beginning of the second quarter when quarterback Connor Bazelak ran the ball in for a touchdown.
Missouri took possession of the ball later in the second quarter after Columbia native Will Norris recovered a blocked punt. Larry Rountree III scored on the drive, tying the score at 14-14. A late touchdown pass caught by Georgia's George Pickens gave the Bulldogs a lead going into halftime.
Pickens scored the first touchdown after the half, giving Georgia a 14-point lead. Missouri couldn't stop an energetic Georgia offense, which earned two more touchdowns in the third quarter and another at the start of the fourth.
Georgia shut down Missouri's offense as the Tigers went scoreless in the second half, sealing the win for the Bulldogs.
Missouri will face Mississippi State next week in Starkville, Mississippi.