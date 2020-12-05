PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri wins Battle Line offensive shootout

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis boots a 32-yard field goal to defeat Arkansas 50-48 on the final play of Missouri’s game Saturday in Columbia. Mevis made five field goals and earned the game ball from coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
Teammates mob Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis after he kicked a 32-yard field goal to defeat Arkansas 50-48 on the final play of Missouri's football game Saturday in Columbia. Missouri is now 5-3 on the season.
Missouri eked out a win over Battle Line rival Arkansas in an offensive shootout Saturday.
This was Missouri's first game against former head coach Barry Odom, who is now defensive coordinator for Arkansas. Odom was fired in 2019 after four seasons as Missouri head coach.
Missouri was the first to get points on the board following a 51-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. Larry Rountree III followed up with a rushing touchdown to put Missouri up 10-0.
Arkansas and Missouri went touchdown for touchdown the rest of the first half. A 1-yard rush by Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson gave the Razorbacks a 27-20 lead going into halftime.
Mevis led off after the half with another field goal, earning Missouri three more points. The Tiger defense couldn't stop Arkansas' Trelon Smith, who scored his second touchdown of the game.
Another field goal from Mevis earned a few more points for Missouri, but Smith scored a third touchdown later in the fourth quarter, adding onto Arkansas' lead.
Three consecutive touchdowns from Tyler Badie, Rountree and Badie again helped Missouri take the lead. Another touchdown from Arkansas created a nail-biting final minute, which ended with a walk-off field goal by Mevis. Missouri won 50-48.