PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri wins Battle Line offensive shootout

Missouri eked out a win over Battle Line rival Arkansas in an offensive shootout Saturday.

This was Missouri's first game against former head coach Barry Odom, who is now defensive coordinator for Arkansas. Odom was fired in 2019 after four seasons as Missouri head coach. 

Missouri was the first to get points on the board following a 51-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. Larry Rountree III followed up with a rushing touchdown to put Missouri up 10-0. 

Arkansas and Missouri went touchdown for touchdown the rest of the first half.  A 1-yard rush by Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson gave the Razorbacks a 27-20 lead going into halftime.

Mevis led off after the half with another field goal, earning Missouri three more points. The Tiger defense couldn't stop Arkansas' Trelon Smith, who scored his second touchdown of the game.

Another field goal from Mevis earned a few more points for Missouri, but Smith scored a third touchdown later in the fourth quarter, adding onto Arkansas' lead.

Three consecutive touchdowns from Tyler Badie, Rountree and Badie again helped Missouri take the lead. Another touchdown from Arkansas created a nail-biting final minute, which ended with a walk-off field goal by Mevis. Missouri won 50-48.

Missouri will face Georgia next Saturday at home.

Barry Odom is seen before the game

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom stands before the game against Missouri on Saturday. Odom was Missouri’s head coach for four seasons before being fired last year.
Luke Griffin puts on his helmet

Missouri offensive lineman Luke Griffin puts on his helmet at the start of Missouri’s game against Arkansas on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Griffin is a redshirt freshman from Chatsworth, Ga.
Connor Bazelak throws against Arkansas again

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half of Missouri's game against Arkansas on Saturday in Columbia. Bazelak had 308 passing yards during the game. 
Larry Rountree III runs with the ball

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III runs with the ball as Arkansas defensive backs Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. defend Saturday in Columbia. Rountree had 185 rushing yards during the game.
KJ Jefferson scrambles

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson scrambles during the first half Saturday in Columbia. Jefferson had 274 passing yards during the game. 
Blake Kern is congratulated by teammates

Arkansas tight end Blake Kern, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the first half Saturday in Columbia. Kern's 2-yard reception was the first touchdown of the game for Arkansas.
Larry Rountree III scores

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III scores on a touchdown run during the first half of Missouri's game against Arkansas on Saturday in Columbia. Rountree had three touchdowns during the game.
Trelon Smith runs into the end zone

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith scores on a touchdown run past Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey during the second half Saturday in Columbia. Smith had three touchdowns during the game.
Trelon Smith is congratulated by teammates

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second half of Arkansas' game against Missouri Saturday in Columbia. Smith is a redshirt junior from Houston.
Tyler Badie scores a touchdown

Missouri running back Tyler Badie scores on a touchdown run during the fourth quarter of Missouri’s game against Arkansas on Saturday in Columbia. Badie had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Harrison Mevis kicks the game-winner

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis boots a 32-yard field goal to defeat Arkansas 50-48 on the final play of Missouri’s game Saturday in Columbia. Mevis made five field goals and earned the game ball from coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
Harrison Mevis is mobbed by teammates

Teammates mob Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis after he kicked a 32-yard field goal to defeat Arkansas 50-48 on the final play of Missouri's football game Saturday in Columbia. Missouri is now 5-3 on the season.
LaDarrius Bishop collapses onto the field

Arkansas defensive back LaDarrius Bishop reacts after Arkansas’ loss to Missouri on Saturday in Columbia. Arkansas is 3-6 for the season.
  • I am a photojournalism student at MU's School of Journalism. I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor for the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at ejreed@umsystem.edu

