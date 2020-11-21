PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri wins Mayor's Cup after three-week layoff

Linebacker Devin Nicholson celebrates a sack with Chris Turner, Tre Williams and other teammates during the first half of Missouri's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Missouri made three sacks during the game.
Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove, center, Javon Foster, left, Larry Rountree III, second from left, and Messiah Swinson celebrate Dove's touchdown reception during Missouri's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Dove had one touchdown.
Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove catches a touchdown pass against South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith during the first half of Missouri’s game Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Dove scored the first touchdown of the game.
Safety Martez Manuel celebrates a sack of South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill during the first half of Missouri’s game against South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Manuel made 1.5 sacks in the first half.
After three weeks without a game, Missouri beat South Carolina 17-10 in the Mayor's Cup in Columbia, South Carolina.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tauskie Dove earned an early lead for Missouri with a touchdown reception in the first quarter. A strong Missouri defense showed out the rest of the game, with three total sacks.
Running back Larry Rountree III had a 11-yard run in the second quarter, giving him a total of 3,198 yards, enough to break the school record for rushing yardage by a running back. Rountree is now the second-leading rusher in MU history after quarterback Brad Smith.
A late interception by linebacker Devin Nicholson cemented the win for Missouri, which now has a 3-3 record.
Missouri will face Arkansas next Saturday at home.