PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri wins Mayor's Cup after three-week layoff

After three weeks without a game, Missouri beat South Carolina 17-10 in the Mayor's Cup in Columbia, South Carolina. 

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tauskie Dove earned an early lead for Missouri with a touchdown reception in the first quarter. A strong Missouri defense showed out the rest of the game, with three total sacks. 

Running back Larry Rountree III had a 11-yard run in the second quarter, giving him a total of 3,198 yards, enough to break the school record for rushing yardage by a running back. Rountree is now the second-leading rusher in MU history after quarterback Brad Smith.

A late interception by linebacker Devin Nicholson cemented the win for Missouri, which  now has a 3-3 record.

Missouri will face Arkansas next Saturday at home.

Tauskie Dove catches a touchdown pass

Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove catches a touchdown pass against South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith during the first half of Missouri’s game Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Dove scored the first touchdown of the game.
Connor Bazelak looks for an open receiver

Connor Bazelak looks for an open receiver during the second half of Missouri's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Bazelak had 203 passing yards during the game.
Tauskie Dove and company celebrate his touchdown reception

Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove, center, Javon Foster, left, Larry Rountree III, second from left, and Messiah Swinson celebrate Dove's touchdown reception during Missouri's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Dove had one touchdown.
Collin Hill attempts a pass (add 2nd)

South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill attempts a pass Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Hill had 39 passing yards during the game.
Martez Manuel celebrates a sack

Safety Martez Manuel celebrates a sack of South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill during the first half of Missouri’s game against South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Manuel made 1.5 sacks in the first half.
Linebackers celebrate a sack

Linebacker Devin Nicholson celebrates a sack with Chris Turner, Tre Williams and other teammates during the first half of Missouri's game against South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Missouri made three sacks during the game.
Kevin Harris carries the ball

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris carries the ball against Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Bolton had 14 tackles during the game.
South Carolina linebackers watch from the sideline

South Carolina linebackers Gilber Edmond and Jordan Burch watch from the sideline during the second half of South Carolina's game against Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Missouri won 17-10.
Connor Bazelak smiles after a win over South Carolina

From left, Drake Heismeyer, Connor Bazelak and Cade Musser walk off the field after Missouri's win over South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. Missouri will next face Arkansas at home.
Darius Robinson carries the Mayor's Cup

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson carries the Mayor's Cup after Missouri's win over South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. This is the second year in a row Missouri has won the matchup.

