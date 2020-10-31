You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers chomped by Gators

Missouri lost 41-17 to a COVID-weary Florida team Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

Missouri had an early lead after Jarvis Ware ran an intercepted pass by Florida quarterback Kyle Trask into the end zone. Florida answered with two more touchdowns, pulling a 20-7 lead going into halftime.

A full-out brawl ended the first half, resulting in three ejections: Missouri tight end Tre Williams and Florida defenders Antwuan Powell and Zachary Carter. All other players on both teams were given one unsportsmanlike conduct foul.

Florida receiver Kadarius Toney earned his third touchdown for Florida after halftime, keeping Florida's momentum strong. Touchdowns kept rolling in for the Gators, as Missouri was unable to stop their pass-heavy offense. Florida racked up 21 points in the second half.

After a bye next week, Missouri will take on Georgia at home Nov. 14. Missouri lost to Georgia 27-0 last year.

Connor Bazelak hands off the ball

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak hands off the ball during the first half of Missouri's game against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Bazelak had 208 passing yards during the game.
Damon Hazelton runs after a reception

Missouri wide receiver Damon Hazelton runs after a reception and is tackled by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, left, and defensive back Rashad Torrence II during Missouri’s game against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Hazelton had 24 receiving yards as the Tigers lost 41-17at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Larry Rountree is upended

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III is upended by Florida defensive back Brad Stewart Jr. during the first half of Missouri's game against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Rountree had 36 rushing yards.
Kadarius Toney scores a touchdown (copy)

Florida receiver Kadarius Toney celebrates a touchdown during Missouri's game against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Toney had three touchdowns during the game. Florida beat Missouri 41-17.
Eliah Drinkwitz gestures toward Dan Mullen

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz gestures toward Florida coach Dan Mullen, obscured at right, after a fight broke out at the end of the first half of Missouri's game against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Three players were ejected after the fight. 
Malik Davis makes a reception

Florida running back Malik Davis makes a reception against Missouri on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Davis had 36 receiving yards.
Larry Rountree III scores a touchdown

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III pushes his way past the Florida defense for a 5-yard touchdown during the second half of Missouri's game against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. This was Rountree's only touchdown during the game.
Eliah Drinkwitz looks up at the scoreboard

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks up at the scoreboard during Missouri's game against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Missouri is now 2-3 for the season.

