PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers conquer Commodores

After many scheduling changes, Missouri finally faced Vanderbilt Saturday morning, winning 41-0. 

Larry Rountree III got Missouri off to a hot start by rushing 94 yards and earning two touchdowns in the first half.

Tyler Badie continued Missouri's offensive streak with a touchdown at the end of the second quarter, sending the Tigers into the locker-room up 21-0 at the half.

Place kicker Sarah Fuller kicked off for Vanderbilt after halftime. She made history as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game.

Following a quiet third quarter, Rountree scored a third touchdown at the beginning of the fourth. Graduate transfer Damon Hazelton caught his first touchdown pass as a Tiger later in the fourth quarter, earning the final points for Missouri.

Missouri now has a 4-3 record and will face Arkansas next Saturday at home. 

Sarah Fuller warms up before the game

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller warms up before the start of Vanderbilt's game against Missouri on Saturday in Columbia. Fuller is the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.
Ken Seals scrambles

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals scrambles during Vanderbilt's game against Missouri Saturday in Columbia. Seals completed 6 of 13 passes in the first half.
Nick Bolton pulls down Cam Johnson

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton pulls down Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson during the first half Saturday in Columbia. Bolton made seven tackles in the first half.
Larry Rountree III runs for a touchdown

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III runs for a touchdown past Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji during the first half of Missouri’s game against Vanderbilt on Saturday in Columbia. Rountree averaged 8.5 yards per carry in the first half.
Connor. Bazelak throws

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half of Missouri’s game against Vanderbilt on Saturday in Columbia. Bazelak had 318 passing yards.
Tyler Badie runs for a contested touchdown

Missouri running back Tyler Badie runs past Vanderbilt linebacker Michael Owusu on Saturday in Columbia. Badie was ruled down at the “one-foot” yard line upon review of the play, which was originally called a touchdown. He scored on the following play.
Joshuah Bledsoe celebrates

Missouri safety Joshua Bledsoe celebrates during Missouri’s game against Vanderbilt on Saturday in Columbia. Bledsoe downed quarterback Ken Seals.
Sarah Fuller kicks

Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord holds to start the second half Saturday in Columbia. With the planned 30-yard squib kick, Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.
Larry Rountree III struggles for yardage

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III struggles for yardage during the second half of Missouri's game against Vanderbilt Saturday in Columbia. Rountree had 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns during the game.
Keke Chism catches a pass

Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism catches a pass as Vanderbilt cornerback Elijah Hamilton defends Saturday in Columbia. Chism had 67 receiving yards during the game.
Damon Hazelton is congratulated by Luke Griffin

Missouri wide receiver Damon Hazelton is congratulated by Luke Griffin after scoring during the second half of Missouri's game against Vanderbilt on Saturday in Columbia. This was Hazelton's first touchdown as a Tiger. 
Vanderbilt football players walk off the field

Members of the Vanderbilt team walk off the field following a 41-0 loss to Missouri Saturday in Columbia. Vanderbilt has an 0-8 record after the loss.

