PHOTO GALLERY

A family affair: Juliani Ensemble performs at Missouri Theatre

The Juliani Ensemble performed Saturday evening at the Missouri Theatre. Cellist Anita Graef and violinists and violist Julian Graef are siblings. Flutist Emily Seaberry Graef is their mother.

“One of the things I love most about playing chamber music is that it’s a reason to make music with your friends,” Anita Graef said during the performance, “and in this case these friends also happen to be my family so it’s even better.”

The concert was a part of the University Concert Series. It lasted from 7 p.m. to around 9 p.m.

Julian Graef performs

Julian Graef of The Juliani Ensemble performs Saturday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. “I’m having a good time out there” Graef said. “The audience seems very enthusiastic.”
The Juliani Ensemble performs

The Juliani Ensemble performs for the University Concert Series on Saturday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The trio is comprised of siblings Anita and Julian Graef and their mother, Emily Seaberry Graef.
Emily Seaberry Graef plays the flute

Emily Seaberry Graef of The Juliani Ensemble plays the flute on Saturday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Graef is the founder of the Ensemble.
Anita Graef looks at Julian Graef during a performance

Anita Graef looks at Julian Graef during a performance for The Juliani Ensemble on Saturday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Anita began her cello studies at four years old.
A shoe rests on the floor of a dressing room

A shoe rests on the floor of a dressing room during a performance from The Juliani Ensemble on Saturday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The concert began at 7 p.m. and lasted until around 9 p.m.

  Visual Journalism reporter, spring 2022

