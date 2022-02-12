A family affair: Juliani Ensemble performs at Missouri Theatre

The Juliani Ensemble performs for the University Concert Series on Saturday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The trio is comprised of siblings Anita and Julian Graef and their mother, Emily Seaberry Graef.
The Juliani Ensemble performed Saturday evening at the Missouri Theatre. Cellist Anita Graef and violinists and violist Julian Graef are siblings. Flutist Emily Seaberry Graef is their mother.
“One of the things I love most about playing chamber music is that it’s a reason to make music with your friends,” Anita Graef said during the performance, “and in this case these friends also happen to be my family so it’s even better.”
The concert was a part of the University Concert Series. It lasted from 7 p.m. to around 9 p.m.