A leisurely look at Columbia's fashion

Welcome to Columbia:
a fashion-forward Columbia
We sent our photographers to venture across the city and capture residents who live and breathe fashion. Some design entire clothing lines; others rip apart old clothes to make new ones.
Whether color-coordinating accessories or pushing definitive boundaries further, we bring you a slice of Columbia's style from the sewing to the sporting.
Emily Lee
“Grandma.” That’s how Rock Bridge senior Emily Lee defines her style, marked by layers, unique vintage pieces and bright colors. Lee thrifts a lot of her clothes and remembers the origin of each garment and accessory: a ring that belonged to her father. Combat boots from Taiwan. A cow-print purse, crocheted in her free time over the summer.
She combines items tied to places and stories into complex, creative outfits, calling back the dream-space from which she draws inspiration.
“You know when you’re about to go to sleep, but you’re not asleep yet? It's just like your brain is still moving; you’re thinking of things — that’s usually when I come up with my outfits,” she said. Lee doesn’t see fashion as a form of expression. “I think, to me, it’s mostly just like art,” she said. “An art form you wear on yourself.”
Jared Armstrong
Jared Armstrong and Caylin Willis launched Yvonne & Mitchel, a clothing brand founded in the art of thrifting, shortly after they began dating, and the business is going as strong as the couple is. From September 2017, the couple has been finding, curating and producing thrifting-based fashion products via Instagram sales.
"It's just something we love doing," he said. "We are excited to keep expanding."
Armstrong, who asked Willis to to be his girlfriend under MU's columns, has been diverging into a new project of his own fashion line. Armstrong will use collected fabric from various found clothing items to design new pieces for the brand. He was first introduced to sewing by his mother and has been sewing since he was in high school. Although he did not receive any formal training in sewing, he said that his ideas and ingenuity make up for his lack of technical skills.
Courtney Lee Fitch
Style takes one out of the everyday. Style is an expression of one’s higher self, according to Courtney Lee Fitch.
“I always feel confident,” Fitch said, “but when I put on clothes, it really gives me personality.”
Fitch tends to wear layers and said he tries to wear as much color as possible while still keeping things very easy. “My style is like a playhouse,” he said. “I literally throw on anything and everything and go, ‘Yep, that looks good.’”
He says he often pairs a blazer worn without a shirt with a long necklace and a distinctive hat. Another outfit, according to Fitch, includes a jacket, undershirt, jeans to be more casual. Fitch is always looking to expand his wardrobe through new styles and more variety.
“I wish I had more shoes,” he said. “I think I have a total of 50 shoes. I would like 300.”
The Greens Co.
The Greens — a fashion-based, creative curation space on Ninth Street — is pushing the narrative of style in Columbia through artistic visions and collaboration. The store, which often holds events, premieres and concerts, will host and exhibit featuring Columbia-based artists and twins Joyce and Jessica Gayo.
The two, known as The Gayo Twins, attend Stephens College and study fashion. The event will push the overall message of The Greens — creativity and diversity.
“We want people who come in to experience a new flavor of culture and take that forward to others,” co-owner Marquise White said.
Carol Anne Korasick
In a bright orange-and-pink-striped sweater, pink beret and many bracelets, Carol Anne Korasick is not hiding.
“I feel that it’s important to be bold and bright — not for everybody — but as I am, so should my clothes be,” she said. The sociology and women and gender studies professor stands out in a crowd and said she likes it that way.
“Every now and then you see these pieces about what women over 50 shouldn’t wear anymore, and I’m refusing to accept that,” Korasick said. “I’m refusing to fade into the background.” For her, style is personal. She takes base pieces from Target, Kohl’s or JC Penny and elevates them by adding accessories: “The hats are important. The shoes are important. The jewelry is important. It’s got to be just right.”
Korasick takes inspiration from her mother, who she said always encouraged her to dress the way she liked, without regard for what others would think. Her mother’s lessons still linger: “If your clothing doesn’t resonate with something inside, then you’re not going to feel good. And there are so many things out here trying to keep you from feeling good. Give yourself the small thing,” she said.
Visuals by Emmalee Reed and Joel Chan. Produced by Jacob Moscovitch and Bailey Valadez.