A look at the Boone County Fair so far

Terry Schrock, Megan Bowers, and Reese Ihler enjoy a conversation while eating fair food (copy)

From left, Terry Schrock, Megan Bowers and Reese Ihler enjoy a conversation while eating fair food at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia. “We love coming to the fair; it’s a lot of fun,” Bowers said. The 13-year-olds go to the John Warner Middle school in Columbia.

Over past week, people have traveled from all over the county to attend the Boone County Fair, which included a ham auction, rides, fair foods and animal judging.

The fair began Monday with a ham judging, followed by the opening of the carnival to the public Tuesday afternoon. 

Livestock judging continued Thursday with dairy goat, chicken and rabbit competitions. Youth brought more than 100 chickens, ducks, roosters and rabbits to be judged Thursday morning. Only four dairy goats participated in the show, but the low number did not dampen the occasion.

“It was a small show, but it was a great show,” Mary Ellen Kerr, goat show host, said.

Festivities will continue Friday with the Master Showman show, livestock auction and nightly carnival, which will open at 4 p.m.

Scroll through the following gallery to see some of the best moments captured by Missourian photographers at the fair so far this week.

Linda Lynn totals the points on the sugar cured ham (copy)

Linda Lynn totals the points on the sugar-cured ham during the ham judging at the Boone County Fairgrounds on Monday. The curing process starts as early as December.
Solo Hurtago aims the ball into one of the many bowls (copy)

Solo Hurtago, 13, aims the ball into one of the many bowls as he plays a fishing game at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia. “Yeah, I really like the fair,” Hurtago said. “It’s fun.”
Levi Vaughn's goat, Lily, stands in her pen

Levi Vaughn’s goat, Lily, stands in her pen Thursday at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Vaughn has raised this goat since it was born.
Amelia Hesemann and Xander Moore show off their "muscles" (copy)

Amelia Hesemann, 7, left, and Xander Moore show off their "muscles" after playing the muscles man game at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia."It is my summer thing," Guy Grimes, the host of the game said. Grimes is a professor of behavioral science at the Gateway College and Career Academy in Riverside, California.
Tony Perryman judges a chicken

Tony Perryman judges a chicken Thursday at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Perryman is an animal health officer for the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Children play Knockerball (copy)

Children play Knockerball at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia. Children towards each other wearing the inflatable knockerballs until there is only one champion standing.
Ribbons sit on a table

Ribbons sit on a table Thursday at the fairground. More than 30 kids participated in the rabbit and poultry shows.
Monroe Mulzigan gets a butterfly face painting (copy)

Monroe Mulzigan, 3½, right, gets a butterfly face painting at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia. “She’s here for the lemonade and popcorn,” her mother, Holly Mulzigan, said. It was Monroe’s first time at a fair.
Levi Vaughn walks his goat

Levi Vaughn, 11, walks Lily on Thursday during the dairy goat show. Vaughn has been showing goats since he was 8 years old.
Johanna Roberts holds her ribbon

Johanna Roberts holds her ribbon Thursday at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Johanna’s rabbit, Bucky, won best breeding rabbit.
Children and teenagers cheer and sing as they ride on the Cliff Hanger (copy)

Children and teenagers cheer and sing as they ride on the Cliff Hanger at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia. The fair returned to Columbia for five days after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
A rabbit sits on the judging table

A rabbit sits on the judging table Thursday at the Boone County Fairgrounds. “I would just like to see a little more weight to it,” judge Carole Hartel said of the rabbit during judging.
Callie Kempf stands with her goat

Callie Kempf, 11, stands with her goat, Jolene, Thursday at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Kempf placed first in the overall showmanship part of the show.

