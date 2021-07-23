A look at the Boone County Fair so far

From left, Terry Schrock, Megan Bowers and Reese Ihler enjoy a conversation while eating fair food at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia. “We love coming to the fair; it’s a lot of fun,” Bowers said. The 13-year-olds go to the John Warner Middle school in Columbia.
Amelia Hesemann, 7, left, and Xander Moore show off their "muscles" after playing the muscles man game at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia."It is my summer thing," Guy Grimes, the host of the game said. Grimes is a professor of behavioral science at the Gateway College and Career Academy in Riverside, California.
Monroe Mulzigan, 3½, right, gets a butterfly face painting at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia. “She’s here for the lemonade and popcorn,” her mother, Holly Mulzigan, said. It was Monroe’s first time at a fair.
Children and teenagers cheer and sing as they ride on the Cliff Hanger at the Boone County Fair on Tuesday in Columbia. The fair returned to Columbia for five days after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Over past week, people have traveled from all over the county to attend the Boone County Fair, which included a ham auction, rides, fair foods and animal judging.
The fair began Monday with a ham judging, followed by the opening of the carnival to the public Tuesday afternoon.
Livestock judging continued Thursday with dairy goat, chicken and rabbit competitions. Youth brought more than 100 chickens, ducks, roosters and rabbits to be judged Thursday morning. Only four dairy goats participated in the show, but the low number did not dampen the occasion.
“It was a small show, but it was a great show,” Mary Ellen Kerr, goat show host, said.
Festivities will continue Friday with the Master Showman show, livestock auction and nightly carnival, which will open at 4 p.m.
Scroll through the following gallery to see some of the best moments captured by Missourian photographers at the fair so far this week.
I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor.
Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu
