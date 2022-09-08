 Skip to main content
spotlight

A look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch

A look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office announced. (British monarchs in the past have selected new names upon taking the throne.) Charles' second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.

The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of Elizabeth in full regalia as her death was announced, and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.

The impact of her loss will be huge and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of enormous social change and family scandals.

Princess Elizabeth, right, with the Pembrokeshire Corgi in her arms, gets a biscuit from Princess Margaret Rose, as the cameraman caught the children of the Duke and Duchess of York in this informal picture, July 5, 1936. 
Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, riding with the riding master in Windsor Great Park, Windsor, in April 1935. 
Britain's Queen Elizabeth reviewed some 200 girl drivers of the American ambulance at a stand-down parade at Buckingham Palace. The service was formed in 1940 with funds raised among Americans living in Britain. Princess Elizabeth, who accompanied the Queen at review, talks to an ambulance officer at Buckingham Palace, London, on Oct. 24, 1945. 
In this June 2, 1953, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, seated on the throne, receives the fealty of the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Bishop of Durham, left and the Bishop of Bath and Wells, during her coronation in Westminster Abbey, London.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured during the State Opening of Parliament, London, England, in April 1966.
Princess Elizabeth sits with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince Charles as they watch Princess Anne try to crawl away at their London residence, Clarence House, on Aug. 8, 1951. 
U.S. President Ronald Reagan, left, on Centennial, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, England, in June 1982. 
Britain's Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with Winston Churchill, former British Prime Minister, at a dinner to mark the launching of the Lord Mayor's National Thanksgiving Fund in London on March 22, 1950. 
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with G-7 leaders at Buckingham Palace in London on July 16, 1991. From left: U.S. President George Bush (seated), Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti, Japan's Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu, the Queen (seated), British Prime Minister John Major, France's President Francois Mitterrand (seated), Canada's Prime Minister Brian Mulroney EC President Jacques Delors, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl (seated) and Dutch Prime Minister Ruud Lubbers. In seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II saw 15 British prime ministers come and go, including Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. 
Mother Teresa of Calcutta, left, receives the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit from Britain Queen Elizabeth II at the Rashtrapati Shavar in New Delhi in November 1983. 
South African President Nelson Mandela stands with Britain Queen Elizabeth II on his arrival at Buckingham Palace in July 1996 for a state banquet in his honor following his arrival in Britain.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center left, and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, proceed through the Royal Gallery, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the House of Lords, in London on June 4, 2014. The State Opening of Parliament is an annual pageant of pomp and politics centered on the Queen's Speech, a legislative program written by the government but read out by the monarch before a crowd of lawmakers, ermine-robed peers and ceremonial officials in bright garb evoking centuries past. 
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by the Dean of St Paul's Cathedral David Ison walks down the stairs of St Paul's Cathedral, London following a national service of thanksgiving for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee on June 5, 2012. Crowds cheering "God save the queen!" and pealing church bells greeted Queen Elizabeth II as she arrived for a service at St. Paul's Cathedral on the last of four days of celebrations of her 60 years on the throne.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, ride in the State Gold Coach enroute to St. Paul's Cathedral in London in June 2002 for a service of thanksgiving to mark her Golden Jubilee. 
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for a reciprocal dinner at Winfield House in London on May 25, 2011. 
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, turns as the Duke of Edinburgh, right, is saluted by a Yeoman Warder after a wreath is laid in the field of ceramic poppies at The Tower of London on Oct. 16, 2014. The poppies were part of a ceramic poppy installation called 'Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red' which marks the centenary of the outbreak of the First World War. 
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, foreground, and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, arrive for an official state dinner in front of Germany's President Joachim Gauck's residence Bellevue Palace in Berlin June 24, 2015.
Britain's Prince William holds his son Prince George, with Queen Elizabeth II, right, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London on June 13, 2015. Hundreds of soldiers in ceremonial dress have marched in London in the annual Trooping the Colour parade to mark the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. The Trooping the Colour tradition originates from preparations for battle, when flags were carried or "trooped" down the rank for soldiers to see. 
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II travels in a carriage from the Houses of Parliament toward Buckingham Palace in London on May 18, 2016. 
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech in the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on May 11, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, second left, with Prince Edward, center, attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, England, on May 13. 
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
People react as Queen Elizabeth II appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. 
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles while receiving the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis during an audience at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on April 28. 
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government Sept. 6. 
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday after Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision. It was later announced that she died.
