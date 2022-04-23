 Skip to main content
top story

A new record: Columbia celebrates Record Store Day

Columbia residents flocked to Hitt Records on Saturday to celebrate Record Store Day. The event was created in 2007, making this year's celebration the 15th anniversary of the first Record Store Day. A number of vinyl records are also released to commemorate the event. Record Store Day was founded in order to encourage music fans from all around to get out to their local record shops and show some appreciation for vinyl. 

A sign for Hitt Records is propped up outside the store on Saturday in Columbia. This Record Store Day is the 15th year of the event, which was established to celebrate the culture of record stores.
A shelf of records are lined up outside on Saturday at Hitt Records in Columbia. Hitt Records anticipated a large crowd to come to the store for Record Store Day.
Music-related books are stacked on a shelf on Saturday at Hitt Records in Columbia. Hitt Records sells books, videos, CDs and other music memorabilia in addition to records.
Logan Gisburne, right, pays Ashwini Mantrala for records on Saturday at Hitt Records in Columbia. Gisburne mentioned that he was not expecting this many people to fill up the store at such an early hour.
