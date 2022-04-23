A new record: Columbia celebrates Record Store Day

Logan Gisburne, right, pays Ashwini Mantrala for records on Saturday at Hitt Records in Columbia. Gisburne mentioned that he was not expecting this many people to fill up the store at such an early hour.
Columbia residents flocked to Hitt Records on Saturday to celebrate Record Store Day. The event was created in 2007, making this year's celebration the 15th anniversary of the first Record Store Day. A number of vinyl records are also released to commemorate the event. Record Store Day was founded in order to encourage music fans from all around to get out to their local record shops and show some appreciation for vinyl.